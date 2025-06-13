The AFC North does have a ton of talented players, but who are the best on each team for the 2025 season?

The AFC North may only be a one-horse race in the 2025 NFL Season, as there is just no chance the Steelers, Bengals, and Browns win the division, right? The Steelers feel poised for another 10-7 season, and it's just hard to figure out how good the Bengals are going to be.

The Browns are, well, the Browns. Anyway, all four teams do have high-end players, but who are the best approaching the 2025 NFL Season?

Best player on each AFC North team approaching the 2025 NFL Season

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is a multi-time MVP and the best dual-threat QB of all-time. He honestly should have won his third MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season, but he is sure to get at least one more. At this point for the Ravens, the regular season is just a formality at this point, but this team does need to figure out a way to show up in the playoffs. With Lamar Jackson on their team, they're in every single game.

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow threw for over 40 touchdowns in 2024, and I would love to know how many QBs that have hit the 40-TD mark in a season have also missed the playoffs in that same year. The Bengals defense was atrocious in 2024, and it's shaping up to be the same thing in 2025, so I guess on the bright side, Burrow can rack up a ton of yards and touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett

Another future Hall of Famer, the Defensive Player of the Year signed an extension with the Browns this offseason and is the cornerstone of their franchise, but he's also been on the Browns his entire career, and you just have to wonder how much longer Garrett can tolerate all the losing?

Pittsburgh Steelers - TJ Watt

TJ Watt clearly wants a contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and you have to wonder if he'd actually holdout of regular season games without one. Watt is another future Hall of Famer and has become one of the best pass rushers of the 21st century. He's still the best player on the Pittsburgh Steelers.