3 NFL teams guaranteed to win in Week 9 of the 2024 season
It's already Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season and there is a lot at stake for a lot of teams despite there being a lot of season left. It's only the midway point through the season, but teams are already fighting for their playoff lives as one more loss in Week 9 could mean selling at the November 5 trade deadline and putting one eye firmly on next year.
We already told you which teams were the most desperate coming into this week, and I called out the Jets as a guaranteed winner earlier in the week in my full Week 9 NFL picks and score predictions. But now that we've inched closer to gameday, which teams am I certain are going to win on Sunday?
What could possibly go wrong with predictions like these?
3 guaranteed winners in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season
1. Philadelphia Eagles (home game vs. Jaguars)
Well, we know the Philadelphia Eagles are not losing wearing the kelly green uniforms...
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming into Philadelphia this weekend with at least a little bit of momentum after having the Packers on the ropes last week, but there are no moral victories in the NFL and the Jaguars knocked Jordan Love out of that game when they made their comeback.
The Eagles have caught a little bit of fire recently and are going to be tough to beat with the way they have been playing. Especially with a full complement of offensive playmakers, I expect the Eagles to stay hot this week and easily beat the Jaguars at home.
And they will look good doing it.
2. Cincinnati Bengals (home game vs. Raiders)
I know the Cincinnati Bengals have not quite looked like "themselves" for much of this season, but what's really interesting about this team is how well they have played against "bad" opponents. The Bengals have struggled with the good teams, but they have taken care of business against the bad ones.
Except, of course, for their Week 1 loss against the New England Patriots.
The Bengals should be able to take care of the Raiders at home in Week 9, even if wide receiver Tee Higgins isn't playing. The Bengals are also one of those "desperate" teams right now. They are losing ground to a number of teams in the AFC but a win this week would keep them in the thick of things. They need to go on a second-half run and it starts with a game they should win against the Raiders.
3. Arizona Cardinals (home game vs. Bears)
I hate to do this because I know Chicago Bears fans are not going to want to hear it, but I'm expecting Chicago to lose yet again on Sunday.
The Bears are 0-3 on the road this season and they are playing the Cardinals in Arizona. But this is not about the Bears losing, it's about the Cardinals winning. I have said it before, but I just can't "quit" the Cardinals right now.
And I don't think I have any reason to do so. The Cardinals are 4-4, they are right there in the mix of the NFC West, and this is a huge game for them. The Bears are coming off of a disappointing loss and Jonathan Gannon needs to make sure he does his worst against a young quarterback. And by that, I obviously mean his best.
The Cardinals have enough playmaking ability offensively to get the job done against a tough Bears defense, a defense that is especially stingy through the air. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get above .500 this week.