3 NFL teams most likely to go on a huge run in the second half of 2024
For so many NFL teams, the first half of the season has not gone according to plan. More than half of the NFL has a record that is .500 or worse as we approach the "halfway" point of the season, which means that some teams are bound to make big second-half runs.
Last year we saw the Houston Texans go on a huge run and win the AFC South. The Los Angeles Rams also went on a tear in the second half of the 2024 season.
Who are the top three teams that have started slow in 2024 that have a chance to go on a big run in the second half of the season?
3 NFL teams poised to make a big run in the 2nd half of 2024
1. Los Angeles Rams (currently 3-4)
The Los Angeles Rams were a second-half team last season, and I think they're going to go on a second-half run here again in 2024. We already saw that the Rams are capable of beating a quality opponent when they've got their best players on the field as they took down the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 last Thursday.
Now, they've got the added days off in between the TNF matchup against the Vikings and their next game on the road against a very beatable Seattle Seahawks team. The Rams have the 7th-easiest remaining strength of schedule out of every team in the NFL right now with matchups against their divisional opponents, the Bills, and Eagles looming as well as games against the Patriots, Saints, Jets, and Dolphins.
If the Rams can take care of business in their divisional matchups and win the games they should, this team could not only be dangerous later in the year but possibly win the NFC West.
2. Cincinnati Bengals (currently 3-5)
We're taking a bit of a leap of faith when it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals being one of the most "likely" second-half surge teams, but how can you not?
This is a team that was in the Super Bowl not that long ago and they've consistently been one of the best teams in the AFC when Joe Burrow is healthy. The problem is, that hasn't been the case this year. The Bengals definitely have a lot going on and they've lost to all of the really good teams on their schedule. They play the Raiders in Week 9 and can definitely get to 4-5 with that game, but they have some difficult divisional matchups looming (two vs. Pittsburgh, one vs. Baltimore, one vs. Cleveland).
Out of all the teams on this list, the Bengals have the toughest remaining strength of schedule.
3. New York Jets (currently 2-6)
I hate to be that person, but the New York Jets could very well be a second half team this season. I think a lot of people have written off this Jets team, and understandably so, but there's just so much talent on this roster that you can't completely discount the idea of them going on a bit of a run.
The Jets are so desperate that I think they can get a win on a short week against the Houston Texans, and if they can get to 3-6, what could happen then?
The Jets have matchups against the Jaguars, Dolphins (x2), Seahawks, Colts, and Cardinals in the second half of the season, and they will have opportunities against teams like the Rams and Bills as well. They don't have really any margin for error with six losses already, but the Jets have a good enough roster to be able to make some noise as the season goes along.