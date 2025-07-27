3 NFL teams no one wants to see in Super Bowl LX in the 2025 season

There are absolutely a few teams that we simply do not want to see in Super Bowl LX for the 2025 season. The Super Bowl features many familiar faces, and even with how much parity this league has, the playoffs end up favoring those more seasoned teams.

Well, Super Bowl LX in the 2025 NFL Season could bring a change of pace, which would be great for viewership and other NFL fans.

If your favorite NFL team is not in the big game, you'd surely not want to see these three teams playing in the Super Bowl. It's time for some new faces to make a deep playoff run in 2025.

Three teams no one wants to see in the Super Bowl in the 2025 season

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in the 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons. It's about time for them to take a year off, don't you think? Kansas City won it all in 2019, 2022, and 2023. After getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, it's time for another AFC team to take a huge grip of this conference for a year or two.

Philadelphia Eagles

We have seen the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl two times since the 2022 NFL Season. Philly has honestly turned into one of the more unlikable teams in the NFL. Many of their players and even their head coach have turned people off with their personalities. While Philly does still sport a top-tier roster, seeing another NFC team like the Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers getting into the Super Bowl would be much more appealing viewing.

The San Francisco 49ers are no strangers to deep playoff runs, as they made the Super Bowl in 2019 and 2023, losing both games to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco won just six games in 2024 and again battled through some injuries. This is just another example of a team the NFL world has seen too many times on the big stage.