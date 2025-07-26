Highest-paid NFL quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season

Quarterback is obviously the highest-paid position in the NFL. Let's see who the highest-paid QBs are for 2025. The QB market is only going to continue to get bigger and bigger. Right now, there is one QB in the NFL who is making at least $60 million on their contract - Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboy is the $60 million man.

Well, in the coming years, we will soon see some passers easily eclipse that amount, and we'll soon enough see a $70 million passer, which is just wild to think. In today's NFL, players and their agents seem to be mostly hung up on the average annual value of the contract more than anything else.

That is usually how we gauge who the highest-paid is. Let's see who the highest-paid quarterbacks are for the 2025 NFL Season.

Highest-paid quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Season

T-7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, $53 million per year

Jared Goff revamped his career with the Detroit Lions and received an extension worth $53 million per year. He's surely in line for another major payday or two in his NFL career.

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, $53 million per year

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal this offseason that pays the QB $53 million per yerar, which is the same as Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions, obviously, but just below the next QB on this list.

6. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins, $53.1 million per year

I have no idea what the Miami Dolphins are trying to do, as Tua Tagovailoa is simply not worth over $53 million per year, but here we are. He's an efficient quarterback but is probably not a franchise QB for this franchise.

T-2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, $55 million per year

Joe Burrow might just be the best QB in the NFL depending on who you ask. He's surely the best pocket passer in the game right now and did throw 43 touchdown passes in 2024. Burrow is making $55 million per season.

T-2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, $55 million per year

Josh Allen has accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in the NFL besides being a Super Bowl champion, as he won the MVP award in 2024. Allen is under contract now for $55 million per season.

T-2. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, $55 million per year

Jordan Love broke out in the 2023 NFL Season and still played quite well in 2024. However, Love and the Packers have not been able to ascend up one more level to that elite status, and it doesn't feel like that's going to change in 2025.

2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars, $55 million per year

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to get it right with the Trevor Lawrence era. He's under a contract paying him $55 million per year, and while he could be worth that amount one day, that day isn't today.

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, $60 million per year

Dak Prescott will not be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL forever. He's been an efficient QB for years but has limited playoff success. If nothing else, he has this top honor going for him for a little bit longer.