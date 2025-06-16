There are a few teams in the NFL right now that are obvious candidates to improve on their win totals in the 2025 season.

Every year, NFL teams regress and progress, and it's always great for a team to build on their success in the previous season and win more games. But with how much parity is in this league today, just about anything can happen.

There could be more teams than this, obviously, but these three clubs are poised to improve on their win total from the 2024 NFL Season.

3 NFL teams obviously set to improve their win total in the 2025 season

New England Patriots (4-13 in 2024)

Even hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach is going to bring at least two more wins for the New England Patriots in 2025, but they also added a boatload of talent in the offseason and seemed to shore up the offensive line as well. With a year under the belt of Drake Maye, he could also be poised to breakout himself. All in all, the Patriots have a formula to finish with a winning record if they hit their ceiling, but improving on four wins is a guarantee.

Los Angeles Rams (10-7 in 2024)

The LA Rams started 1-4 in 2024 but finished the season 9-3. The 1-4 start was primarily due to injuries, but this roster is just loaded with young talent, and with Sean McVay being one of the best head coaches in the NFL, another 10-7 season just does not seem likely. Matthew Stafford is still playing at a high level, and I am not sure the NFC West got stronger, so this could be another division title for McVay and the Rams. Another win or two is likely for the franchise in 2025.

Denver Broncos (10-7 in 2024)

The Broncos lost seven games the regular season, but six of those losses were by just one score. Their most heart-breaking loss was obviously being in a position to walk-off the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead on a game-winning field goal, but the kick was blocked.

A year two jump from Bo Nix feels more likely than a regression, and the roster simply got more talented this offseason. While some are still low on the Broncos and think they had more of an outlier year, the opposite is true, as Denver is well-positioned to win 11 or 12 games in the 2025 NFL Season.