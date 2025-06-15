There are obviously way more matchups than this, but here are three QB matchups we are dying to see in the 2025 NFL Season.

An NFL team is more than just their QB, but it seems like 'X quarterback vs. Y quarterback' is something that has gained a lot of steam in recent years across the league, and I guess it makes sense. There aren't many truly elite quarterbacks in the NFL today, but when you look at the 2025 schedule, there are endless QB matchups that make for must-see TV.

Let's outline three notable ones we are just dying to see.

3 quarterback matchups we are just dying to see in the 2025 NFL Season

Joe Burrow vs. Bo Nix - Week 4

Bo Nix went into Cincinnati and took his Broncos team into overtime against one of the best offenses in the NFL. Nix definitely held his own and connected on two outstanding touchdown passes to Marvin Mims Jr.

Now that the Broncos have added notable offensive talent and appear to be a more complete team, this QB matchup in Week 4 when Joe Burrow comes to Mile High could be one of the best duels we see on the 2025 season.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen - Week 9

Obviously the Chiefs and Bills are going to be on this list. Buffalo really hasn't had much of an issue beating KC in the regular season, but they have never beaten the Chiefs in the postseason in the Allen and Mahomes eras.

The Chiefs are in Buffalo again for this key game, and depending on how both teams do, this matchup could end up being a major tiebreaker for playoff seeding.

Jared Goff vs. Matthew Stafford - Week 15

Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford essentially swapped teams back in 2021, but the Rams have been the big winners of that trade, as they won the Super Bowl that same year, and it seems like the Lions short window could come to a massive close.

Both the Lions and Rams figure to be atop the NFC in the 2025 NFL Season, so while this could be a battle of two future Hall of Fame QBs, this could also have some major playoff seeding implications, and being that Stafford is getting up there in age, the urgency has to be ticked up quite high for the Rams in 2025.