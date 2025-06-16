The Dallas Cowboys always seem to be talked about the most across the NFL. Well, could they get into the playoffs in the 2025 season?

Your answer might be no, but there is a path, and it's not like this team is unfamiliar with the postseason. In fact, there could be a few clear reasons why we could see Dallas back in the playoffs after a forgettable 2024 season.

Let's talk about three reasons why they can make the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season.

Dallas Cowboys: 3 reasons why playoffs is a strong possibility in 2025

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens

This could end up being a top-tier wide receiver duo in the NFL in 2025, and it could help Dallas emerge as one of the best offenses in the NFL. George Pickens didn't see to have much of a market, so it's almost like he was destined to go to the Cowboys this entire time, but say what you want about Pickens and how the Cowboys typically always fall short - they've now got the makeup to field an elite offense.

The passing attack could be among the best in the NFL and could help them closeout some games in 2025.

Potential for 2025 slumps from Washington and Philadelphia

Being that both Washington and Philly were in the conference championship game in 2024 and the Eagles also won the Super Bowl, these two teams could absolutely endure some sort of slump in the 2025 NFL Season, and while it may not be likely, a slump the following season after a deep playoff run happens pretty often, actually.

A season that doesn't go as either team expects could open the door for the Cowboys to swoop in and pick up some of those wins that the Commanders and Eagles drop.

Dak Prescott is a winner

People like to hate on Dak Prescott for some reason, but he's won 76 of his 122 career starts - that's good for a winning percentage of over 62%. In fact, if we take his winning percentage over a 17-game season, we'd arrive at 10.59, or 11 wins.

Furthermore, Prescott also averages 30 touchdown passes and over 4,000 yards in a 17-game season, and he's been in the NFL since 2016. Let's not pretend that Prescott is some slouch - he's not, and while he may not be a truly elite QB in the NFL, he's a winner and could be a huge reason why the Cowboys get back into the postseason in 2025.