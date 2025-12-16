3 NFL teams that must do what it takes to trade for Joe Burrow this offseason

Joe Burrow doesn't seem to be too pleased with what has happened to the Cincinnati Bengals this year, as the Bengals have now missed the playoffs for the third year in a row and have not been since the 2022 NFL Season.

Some have seen the parallels between the Carson Palmer era all those years ago. Burrow is an elite quarterback and is no worse than a top-5 passer in this league, but he has struggled with injuries during his career.

It might be highly unlikely that the Cincinnati Bengals consider a trade for Joe Burrow this offseason, but we have seen major player trades in recent years, so there is a non-zero chance it happens until it doesn't. Which three teams should do what it takes to land Burrow?

These teams have to do what it takes to land Joe Burrow in the 2026 NFL Offseason

Minnesota Vikings

One team that has flubbed the QB position big-time is the Minnesota Vikings, who are getting solid performances from JJ McCarthy, but there is a very low chance that McCarthy ends up being nearly as good as Joe Burrow is, and with the Vikings having Sam Darnold in the building last year, they know just how good they can be with strong QB play. It would obviously cost an arm and a leg, but the Vikings' roster is largely set, and Burrow would reunite with another former college teammate at wide receiver in Justin Jefferson.

New York Jets

The New York Jets have a ton of NFL Draft capital in 2026 and 2027 thanks to trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, so they could realistically make a mammoth offer and still have a solid amount of capital left over. The Jets have the longest-active playoff drought streak in the NFL and have not had a franchise QB in ages. With the 2026 NFL Draft all of a sudden not providing a ton of hope that a franchise QB can be found, GM Darren Mougey should see if multiple first and second-round picks would be enough to land Burrow.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have bottomed out this year and are now 1-11 over their past 12 games after a solid 2-0 start. The team is clearly wanting to move on from Kyler Murray, but an obvious upgrade is not available this coming offseason, unless the Bengals take calls on Joe Burrow. The Cardinals would likely have to offer Murray and multiple high draft picks to pry Burrow from Cincy, and ideally, the Bengals send him out of the AFC entirely. The Cardinals could instantly become the division favorites with Joe Burrow in the picture.