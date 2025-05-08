There could be a few playoff teams from the 2024 NFL Season that could be at risk of missing the postseason in the 2025 season. Teams miss the postseason for a lot of reasons, but the primary reason is typically due to some poor QB play.

In many other instances, injuries tank a season. It could also simply be because the roster... stinks.

Well, there were 14 teams that made the playoffs in 2024, and a few of them might be at huge risk of missing the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into hit here.

3 NFL teams that will miss the playoffs in 2025 after making it in 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers

As of now, one of Mason Rudolph or Will Howard would be in line to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Season. That simply isn't going to be good enough to make the playoffs in the loaded AFC, and the Steelers roster itself isn't that special.

This may finally be the year where we see head coach Mike Tomlin finish with a losing record - there really isn't much to like with this team, and some of their best players (TJ Watt, Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick) are also getting old.

Do not count on the Steelers in 2025.

Minnesota Vikings

The main issue I have with the Minnesota Vikings in the 2025 NFL Season is JJ McCarthy, and I do not say this to say that he can't develop into a high-end starter - we just simply have no idea what he is yet. Sure, McCarthy could enjoy a de-facto rookie season like Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix did, but the NFC is actually getting a lot stronger, so there just might not be enough room for a nine or 10-win Vikings team in 2025 to make the postseason.

It would not shock me to see this team missing the postseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A good-not-great team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have a couple of other clubs breathing down their necks in the NFC South, as the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons could both be frisky in 2025 with their young QBs.

Bryce Young played well after his benching in 2024, and Michael Penix Jr could make a huge leap in year two. The Bucs have owned this division over the last half-decade, but there isn't as clear of a path for them to win it in 2025. Do not count on this team to make the playoffs this upcoming season.