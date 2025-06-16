3 NFL teams who shouldn't get their hopes too high in 2025 season

For NFL fans, the summer months are a time to dream big and stay as optimistic as possible. Even though there are some cynical sections of every NFL fan base, this is the time of year when everyone is undefeated, and you at least have the hypothetical of your favorite team catching fire and being this season's Cinderella story.

We're not going to force the clock to midnight just yet, but there might be a handful of reasons for certain NFL teams to temper expectations and not let their hopes get too high. Even for some teams that were really good last year, it might be time to pump the brakes a little bit.

We're looking at a trio of teams whose fans might need to prepare now for eventual disappointment. It just so happens that all of them are in the NFC...

Seahawks, Vikings lead NFL teams primed to disappoint in 2025

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks went from having one reclamation project to another at the quarterback position, and they downgraded at wide receiver. Moving on from Geno Smith as he enters his mid-30s is an understandable move, but moving on from him only to pay Sam Darnold a bunch of money to change offenses again? I'm not sure that's the right move for either Darnold or the Seahawks.

Time will tell if Darnold can acclimate to his new surroundings and play as well without Kevin O'Connell as he did with him, and Darnold was also playing with house money last year. The Vikings took a no-risk, high-reward option and turned him into a big-money player.

Darnold is wearing the jersey No. 14, vacated by wide receiver DK Metcalf. The Seahawks replaced him with the oft-injured and much older Cooper Kupp, who is stylistically much more similar to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Even if you are fine with the changes made at the offensive skill positions for Seattle, this team had a horrendous offensive line last season and they'd better hope a number of young guys are able to step up.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Vikings fans aren't going to want to hear this, but the idea of JJ McCarthy stepping in and keeping this team playing at the level we saw last season is far-fetched.

It's possible we see McCarthy jump into the Kevin O'Connell offense and immediately find success, but this was a guy who was known for being more of an opportunistic game manager at Michigan rather than someone who would go out and throw 550 passes. McCarthy has the moxie and intangible qualities you love in a quarterback. He came through in clutch moments. But it's a big assumption to think he's going to come in and shred NFL defenses from Day 1.

Beyond questions about McCarthy, the Vikings have some major question marks in the secondary in terms of their personnel, especially at cornerback. The pass rush up front should help with some of those questions but I'm not sure Minnesota did enough there to really take that jump defensively in 2025. They might be another piece or two away (and they should go after Jaire Alexander or Jalen Ramsey. Or both).

3. Washington Commanders

While I'm as big of a fan of what the Washington Commanders were able to do last year as anybody, watching this team go from last place in the NFC East to the NFC Championship Game, it's impossible to ignore what has transpired this offseason.

The Commanders made some notable moves on the offensive side of the ball, trading for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. As exciting as those moves have been, it's the team's inability to upgrade the pass rush this offseason that could be their undoing.

The Commanders lost Dante Fowler Jr., who shockingly had a double-digit sack breakthrough in 2024. They lost Jonathan Allen. And sadly, they didn't bring in anyone that is moving the needle. Javon Kinlaw, Deatrich Wise, and Jacob Martin are joining a crew that might be the least inspiring for a 2024 playoff team on paper heading into 2025.