3 NFL teams with the most to lose approaching Week 3 in 2025

A few teams in the NFL do have a lot to lose approaching Week 3 of the 2025 season.

We're only in Week 3, but the urgent meter is being turned up for a handful of teams whether they like it or not. In the NFL, teams only get 17 games to prove themselves, so each game is extremely valuable.

Much can change, but you get the sense that this trio of teams have the most to lose approaching Week 3.

These three teams have the most to lose in Week 3 of 2025

Miami Dolphins (@ Buffalo Bills)

With an 0-3 start, the Miami Dolphins could really begin to feel the heat, and losing more ground in the AFC East would also not be ideal. Many kind of see the writing on the call with the Dolphins, and it only feels like a matter of time before things really go off the rails. Losing to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football and in front of a primetime crowd is going to sound the alarm bells louder than they have been.

Houston Texans (@ Jacksonville Jaguars)

Could the Houston Texans start 0-3? The team has lost games to the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so this is their first AFC test, and it's coming in the division. The Texans dropping to 0-3 would put them at least two games behind the Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts, who could end up with a three-game lead over Houston. As you can see, things are already getting pretty urgent in H-Town.

The Carolina Panthers just do not look like a competitive football team thus far, but things could level-out a bit if they are able to beat the Atlanta Falcons and earn a key NFC South divisional win. This would put the Falcons and Panthers each at 1-2 and begin to make things very interesting. However, another loss for Carolina in 2025 could also put Bryce Young at a huge disadvantage, as you have to think he isn't a guarantee to remain the starter if the team continues to lose.