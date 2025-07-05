NFL Predictions: 3 quarterbacks who could regress in the 2025 season

While some QBs in the NFL could hit their stride, there could be other passers who do the complete opposite and regress. Who is likely to hit a wall in 2025?

Quarterbacks are put under the microscope in todays NFL - most teams win or lose due to who is under center, and this isn't going to change anytime soon. While we have talked about quarterbacks who can breakout in 2025, there are some who could hit a wall and regress.

And I hate to be the bringer of bad news, but for these three teams, their starting QBs aren't going to play as well as the previous season.

Could these three quarterbacks regress in 2025?

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa just can't stay on the field for a full season year after year. Playing in just 11 games in 2024, Tagovailoa threw for 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions, so he was efficient, but the Miami Dolphins seem to be trending in the wrong direction.

The offensive line has questions; as does the TE room and the WR room - is Tyreek Hill regressing as he gets older? With so many holes and question marks all over this roster, we could see the Dolphins bottom-out in 2025, and that could lead to some bold decisions at the NFL trade deadline and perhaps even after the season.

Tua Tagovailoa might be set up to fail this year.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold was a legitimate MVP candidate for parts of the 2024 NFL Season. He was on a Minnesota Vikings team that may have been one of the more complete and perfect situations for a QB. They had a competent offensive line, good run game, and elite weapons.

Well, Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, and I am not sure Seattle has one of those things that the Vikings had in 2024. Darnold is definitely betting on himself and obviously wanted to chase the money as well. While Seattle trading Geno Smith and signing Sam Darnold was a solid move, it's not likely they get the same level of production that the Minnesota Vikings saw.

Prepare for Sam Darnold to regress a bit in 2025.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Do people understand just how good Baker Mayfield was in 2024? He completed over 70% of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. If Patrick Mahomes had that type of season, he'd have probably won the MVP award.

The main reason to buy into a regression is Mayfield's offensive coordinator in 2024, Liam Coen, is now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the sheer amount of production we got from Mayfield in 2024 is just not something we see QBs in the NFL repeat the following season. The veteran QB bounced around for years but did finally land with a stable team - I am not dogging on Mayfield, it's just not likely we see him play as well in 2025 as he did in 2024.