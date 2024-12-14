3 players the San Francisco 49ers must trade in the 2025 NFL Offseason
The San Francisco 49ers are now 6-8 on the season and surely will not make the playoffs. Should they consider making a few trades? I just have no idea how this team could keep this current roster foundation together. Some of their best players are getting old and are finally seeing injuries catch up with them.
It's time for the 49ers to embrace a rebuild. They did it once to get to this current window, and windows in the NFL do not last long, so the Niners may be faced with another rebuilding period. They were not able to win a Super Bowl, but went to two in 2019 and 2023.
The Niners should look to shed some veteran contracts, clear-out more cap space, acquire more draft capital, and rebuild this roster with young talent.
They should also consider making these three trades in the coming offseason.
George Kittle, TE
On a $75 million deal and aging into his 30s, George Kittle is still among the best players at his position in the NFL, but would benefit the 49ers more in a trade than anything else. The Niners should consider shopping Kittle, as if they designate him as a post-June 1st trade in 2025, they would save $15 million and take on a hair over $7 million in dead cap.
Kittle would surely have a market, as he is still a top-5 tight end in the NFL, but it may be time for the 49ers to simply reset at the position, gain some cap space, and also gain a draft pick or two.
Deebo Samuel, WR
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers just do not feel like they are going to remain together in 2025. This feels like a strained relationship that needs a fresh start. Samuel is on a deal that pays him nearly $24 million per year, so it may be hard for the Niners to get out from under this deal in a trade. They may not get as much as they hope, but you just never know.
A team like the Denver Broncos could come calling about Samuel, as Sean Payton would be able to deploy Deebo Samuel in many different ways on offense. Plus, the Denver Broncos also need another wide receiver. And it would not shock me if Deebo Samuel himself requested a trade.
Brock Purdy, QB
So let's be honest here; Brock Purdy is probably not an elite QB, and probably isn't someone who the San Francisco 49ers need to pay $60 million per year to. Even some of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL today are not playing up to their contract. I understand that the process here with franchises QBs is that they get paid after their third year.
But why does Purdy have to be paid? We can see that he is elevated more by the people around him than any other QB in the NFL if you ask me. He's a good, solid QB, but is probably the 12th or 14th-best QB in the NFL when all things are normal. Do the 49ers have to pay him?
They may be better off finding a more desperate team that would pay a decent price for Purdy's services. This would truly indicate a rebuild is here for the 49ers. It would be a huge move, but it's needed for this team.