4 teams guaranteed to win in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season
As we approach Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season, these four teams are guaranteed to win. Let's dive into just what teams those are. More playoff-clinching scenarios are on the horizon for many teams in this coming week of games.
And if you look at the Week 15 schedule, there are a ton of huge games with high stakes. However, there are also some lopsided matchups that we just can't ignore, and for these four teams, it's clear that they are guaranteed to lose.
Kansas City Chiefs (@ Cleveland Browns)
Whatever type of luck the Kansas City Chiefs have had this year is going to spill into Week 15. Heck, they may actually just beat the Cleveland Browns normally and not need some type of late-game unlikely scenario to transpire. It's not that the Chiefs are this elite juggernaut; their 12-1 record is misleading, as this is more of an 8-5 team than anything else.
And I would not be shocked if the Browns kept this game close. It's in Cleveland, and I tend to believe that certain NFL teams just play better when they can play spoiler. This could be an ugly 20-17 game or 17-14 game. However, with all of that said, this is shaping up to be yet another game where the Chiefs simply find a way to win, and it may again be in the fashion that they have won most of their games this year.
Washington Commanders (@ New Orleans Saints)
Coming off of their bye and facing a banged-up team, the Washington Commanders are going to take care of business here and probably win by multiple scores. From top to bottom, Washington is a better, healthier, and more disciplined team.
Led by rookie QB Jayden Daniels, Washington is 8-5 on the season and is very likely to make the playoffs this year, and for the New Orleans Saints, they fired former head coach Dennis Allen weeks ago and will be without Derek Carr in this game as well.
In what could also be a pretty boring game, the Commanders will go into New Orleans and take care of business.
Baltimore Ravens (@ New York Giants)
Oh man, look away, Giants fans. This game almost feels unfair to the New York Giants organization. Tommy DeVito gets the start and will face the Baltimore Ravens, a team with the most electric duo in the NFL in Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry and a team well-rested and off of their bye week.
My guess is that a majority of the fans in attendance will be there to see Lamar Jackson and no one else, really. I mean, do I need to explain myself here? The Ravens may shut the Giants out, and this could be one of the biggest blowouts the NFL has been in quite a while.
It's likely not going to be the 70-20 Dolphins/Broncos game from 2023, but heck, if the Ravens won by 40 points, I'd not be surprised.
Minnesota Vikings (vs. Chicago Bears)
The Minnesota Vikings are 11-2 this year and are still very much in contention to win the NFC North. The Chicago Bears were once 4-2. They're now 4-9. Having fired former head coach Matt Eberflus, the team has turned to Thomas Brown to be the interim HC. It's not a lack of talent or anything that plagues Chicago.
This is a coaching issue, so the hope here is that GM Ryan Poles can hire the right guy (cough cough, Mike Vrabel) to lead this team in 2025 and beyond. The Vikings and Bears are in two totally different spots, and I like the Vikings to take care of business and defend their home turf. With the Vikings being in the mix for the NFC North, this team is going to play desperate if you ask me.