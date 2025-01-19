The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they must stay away from these three players with that pick. The NFL Draft class does not have the high-end talent that previous NFL Drafts have had, and the QB talent also isn't there.

Frankly, it's a bad year to need a blue-chip prospect. And this does happen from time to time. It seems like the year to get a QB was in last year's NFL Draft. If this helps at all, the QB class for the 2026 NFL Draft appears to be strong as well.

This might be a year where many teams are left stuck in the mud, and for the Titans, they have to stay away from using the first overall pick on these three players.

3 players the Titans must stay away from with no. 1 pick in NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders is the best pocket QB and best pure passer in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but a lot of what I have seen on the QB indicates he might be more of a day two player. There isn't a ton of upside with Sanders, as this could be a QB who comes into the league and realizes his ceiling quickly.

He can make plays from his legs but typically stays in the pocket and seems to hold onto the ball too much at times. There's also the aspect of him being Deion Sanders' son, as the Sanders' family loves the spotlight, and you just never know how much Deion could get involved with Shedeur's career even if he's not coaching in the NFL.

I just do not see a viable path for the Titans to take Shedeur Sanders. It feels like a reach.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

With the Titans having traded away DeAndre Hopkins and also signing an aging Calvin Ridley last offseason, the team could justify taking a first-round WR, but using the first overall pick on one would be a mistake. In the NFL, there is a clear-cut way to find success: hit on the QB and build within the trenches.

Teams do not need a star wide receiver to make a deep playoff run or to win a Super Bowl. It's a flashy position more than anything. While having a dynamic playmaker on the outside helps, the offensive line, defensive line, and QB are much more important. Tetairoa McMillan is a very talented player, but the fit with Tennessee at pick no. 1 would be a huge mistake.

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter might be one of the more dynamic college football players in history, and there is a shot he can suit up at both CB and WR at the NFL level. However, Hunter will probably have to pick one position to play 90% of the time, but in either instance, there isn't a reason for Tennessee to use the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on him.

Hunter is a more talented CB than he is a WR. Do the Titans really need a no. 1 overall pick at CB? They don't, and even with this weak QB class, that doesn't mean they need to pivot to a player who doesn't help them build the right way for the long-term.