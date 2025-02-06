Don't look now, but there does seem to be a distinct possibility that the Los Angeles Rams could trade star quarterback Matthew Stafford. Check out what his wife, Kelly Stafford, had to say about the situation surrounding the Rams' intentions on trading Cooper Kupp:

over/under 1.5 player wives trashing the team’s GM and the moves they make & threatening to leave town this offseason



we already have our first pic.twitter.com/fPFWIDIx10 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 6, 2025

And to add fuel to this, here is what NFL insider Albert Breer had to say about the situation with the Rams and Matthew Stafford:

.@AlbertBreer doesn't understand why no one is talking about the fact that Matthew Stafford could be available this offseason pic.twitter.com/iyMrNok7HH — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 5, 2025

All of a sudden, are the Rams wrapped up in some dysfunction behind the scenes? Are they prepared to potentially make two massive moves in trading away two of the remaining pieces of their Super Bowl victory back in 2021?

It does seme like the Rams want to build for the future more. They totally remade their defensive front with young players and may want to keep the youth movement up at other positions as well. This could lead to LA trading Matthew Stafford.

Let's look at three trade destinations for the QB in 2025:

3 potential trade destinations for Matthew Stafford in the 2025 NFL season

Pittsburgh Steelers

A team that is still living in 2008 with the QB position is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who started Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024. Both QBs are bad, and I am not sure what the Steelers saw in either to bring them in.

Pittsburgh has totally botched the QB position for several years now, and the issue now heading into 2025 is there isn't a clear upgrade available in free agency. But with the possibility that Matthew Stafford could become available, the Steelers may actually have a solid opportunity in front of them.

We do know what no matter what, the Steelers will likely make the playoffs. But you have to wonder if their ceiling would be a bit higher with Matthew Stafford under center? He would easily be the best QB they have had in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll to be their head coach, but they do not have a franchise QB. If you ask me, the best path for the Raiders would be to rebuild the roster for a couple of years and then make a huge push for a QB. However, Carroll might see some potential in the team with Matthew Stafford under center.

Stafford would not have to go far for his new team in this case, but he would be playing in an insanely tough division with three other viable teams. Vegas might be a fun place for Matthew Stafford to finish his career. The Raiders clearly need a franchise QB as well.

Indianapolis Colts

Chris Ballard and Jim Irsay never saw a veteran QB they didn't like! With how horrific Anthony Richardson is, the Colts are in a bind. It does seem like both Ballard and Shane Steichen are on their last chances in their respective roles, and the one missing piece from this team being playoff-caliber is the QB.

The Colts do have a strong roster - they are decent along the offensive line and have some nice weapons. Stafford would provide an immediate upgrade for a few years and could make the Colts the favorites in the weaker AFC South. Matthew Stafford would also get to play in a dome yet again and would be in a similar playing environment.

Steichen is a strong offensive mind as well, and the Colts' roster could finally hit their peak with someone like Stafford under center. This trade would make a lot of sense for both sides.