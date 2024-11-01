3 quarterbacks who have been way better than expected in the 2024 NFL Season
There have been a small handful of QBs who have shattered all expectations through eight weeks in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's look at them here. On the flip side of this, we have quarterbacks who have played a lot worse than expected. QBs like Anthony Richardson and even Patrick Mahomes have either not developed or played up to their standards.
Playing QB in the NFL is the hardest thing to do in all of sports, period. We've just seen a second-year QB in Anthony Richardson get sent to the bench. Meanwhile, fellow second-year QB CJ Stroud is on the brink of superstardom.
Let's look at three QBs who have been way better than expected in the 2024 NFL Season.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen has thrown 14 touchdowns against just one interception this year for a stellar 107.6 passer rating. He's also rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns. You could argue that Allen is the league's MVP as we get into Week 9. I would disagree, but it's hard to argue against it, if we're being honest.
The Buffalo Bills are now 6-2 on the season and have as many wins as their three AFC East rivals combined. With as many interceptions as Allen threw in 2023, it's a shock that he's been able to play this efficient football in 2024. It's like he's an entirely new player.
Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold has thrown 14 touchdowns against five interceptions this season. The Minnesota Vikings are 5-2 on the season, and while they are in third place in the NFC North, this team is certainly equipped to win the division in 2024. While Darnold may not even be re-signed by the Vikings in the offseason, as they have JJ McCarthy waiting in the wins, Darnold has earned a payday from some team.
At the very least, he's a high-end bridge QB and should get a nice contract in 2025. He's showing that situations and coaching does matter, as he's in a very stable situation with the Vikings and is playing the best ball of his career by far.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary was cool to watch in real-time, but the bigger story this season is just how efficient he's been. He's not throwing for a ton of yards or touchdowns, but he looks nothing like a rookie QB. I was not super high on Daniels coming into the NFL, but he and the Washington Commanders are proving me wrong.
The team is now 6-2 on the season and are first in the NFC East. It's been a stellar year for the team, and Daniels is probably the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024. At this rate, Daniels could end up being an MVP candidate and could get the Commanders back into legitimate contention.