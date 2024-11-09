3 quarterbacks who have disappointed big-time approaching Week 10
There have most certainly been some disappointing QB performances this year. Let's look at the three biggest QB disappointments thus far. Let's face the facts; any team that does not have a high-end, elite or borderline elite QB will not consistently win.
And teams that do not have an elite QB won't win Super Bowls. Gone are the days where teams can win a ton of games with middle-of-the-road QBs. It's not how the NFL is anymore. Teams should be more aggressive going forward in trying to find the next elite player at the position.
No offense to the Derek Carrs, Kirk Cousins, and Geno Smiths of the world, but those types of players are not consistent winners in the NFL and aren't going to lead any team into a deep playoff run. Well, we've most definitely seen who the best QBs in the NFL have been thus far.
Let's take a look at three of the more disappointing QBs in the NFL as we approach Week 10.
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson had to take himself out of the game a couple of weeks ago when the Indianapolis Colts faced the Houston Texans. Why? He said he was tired...
Not only was that a horrible thing to say, but Richardson is also just, bad. Now yes, he's started just 10 games, but it does not feel like he developed the way he should have. It seemed as though his development was trending backwards into this season, and that, coupled with him subbing himself out of the game is likely why he got benched for Joe Flacco.
It's not clear if Anthony Richardson is going to start anymore games for the Colts, but if not, it would not surprise me.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott did get hurt in the Dallas Cowboys Week 9 loss, but even with him being hurt, that does not evade the truth that he just hasn't been all that good this year for Dallas. I would not put it all on Prescott, as the Cowboys just don't have a competent running game, and there isn't a clear WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb.
However, when you pay a QB $60 million per year, you kind of expect him to play like it. Prescott's best path foward in 2024 might actually be to not play for the team until 2025. It may not do him any good to continue to trot out there with a bad team and take hits he doesn't need to take.
Dak Prescott is a good QB, period, but he just has not been that great this season. There are many factors for this, though.
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers is completing just over 62% of his passes and has a passer rating below 90 this season. It's not been a great year for Rodgers or the Jets. They're 3-6 on the season and just don't have much going for them. They did fire Robert Saleh earlier this season in a shocking move.
Rodgers is clearly over the hump and might not be more than the 20th-best starting QB in the NFL at this point. The betting markets and the NFL at large seemed to have much higher hopes for Aaron Rodgers, and it's all been a huge disappointment. The Jets won't make the playoffs this year and are probably ready to hit the reset button. It may be time to move on from Aaron Rodgers in 2025.