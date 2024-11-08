NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat entering Week 10
We've already seen the New Orleans Saints fire their head coach. Are these the most likely head coaches to be shown the door next? As we have done, we've power ranked the head coaches that are most likely to be fired as we progress through the 2024 NFL Season.
For a while now, the list has featured the same faces. Is that still the case as we approach Week 10? Perhaps. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen was fired recently, and that could set the stage for a few others to be shown the door in the coming weeks.
Let's power rank the most likely head coaches to be fired as we hit Week 10 of the 2024 season.
4. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
This is one scenario where I do not necessarily think that the head coach is totally at fault. Mike McCarthy was given a pretty awful roster heading into the season with nothing of note at the running back position, and their trench play overall was questionable too. McCarthy is probably on his last straw, but it's hard for him to work with what Jerry Jones provided.
With Dak Prescott now set to miss some time with a pretty serious hamstring injury, the Cowboys may be more likely to stack more losses. The Cowboys front office could simply give McCarthy until the end of the 2024 NFL Season, but Jerry Jones strikes me as someone who could make an in-season firing to try and prove some sort of point.
Mike McCarthy, a Super Bowl-winning head coach with a strong track record, may be out of a job soon with the Dallas Cowboys.
3. Brian Daboll, New York Giants
It's not Brian Daboll's fault at all, but head coaches are usually the first to get scapegoated. The New York Giants are terrible, but they're terrible because General Manager Joe Schoen has been awful at his job. Daniel Jones may be a mid-tier backup QB at best, let alone one of the 32 starting QBs in the NFL.
Daboll is a good head coach that has been dealt a tough hand, and the G-Men could part ways with him in the near future. Perhaps they could bring in a new head coach and reset at QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. That could yield the best long-term success for the Giants.
If it was up to me, I would show Schoen the door and let Daboll choose the rookie QB to work with in 2025 and beyond,
2. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to play sloppy football and lose games. They may end up cleaning house from top to bottom heading into 2025, which could mean that head coach Doug Pederson and General Manager Trent Baalke are both out of jobs. I'm personally shocked that the Jaguars have been this bad in 2024, but I guess Pederson's coaching just isn't hitting anymore.
The Jaguars are probably going to rebuild their offensive situation in 2025 around Trevor Lawrence and could bring in a hot-shot offensive head coach like Ben Johnson or Bobby Slowik to kickstart that new era.
1. Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have already fired a few coaches, most notably firing former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Let's face it; the Raiders are awful and they were never going to succeed in 2024 with this current set-up. I mean, this has been an unsurprising disaster, and Antonio Pierce has never proved that he belongs in the NFL as a head coach.
I would not be shocked to see the 2-7 Raiders part with Pierce in the coming weeks if he can't show some sort if competency as the team's head coach. It's not likely he survives into 2025 in my opinion. The Raiders may be looking at a third head coach in as many seasons at this rate. Pierce has been horrible, period.