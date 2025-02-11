With Super Bowl LIX now in the books, let's look ahead to Super Bowl LX. Would the NFL world love to see any of these three Super Bowl matchups? For the second time in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

And I think I can speak for many NFL fans when I saw that we want a different Super Bowl game next season. The 2025 NFL Season is Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium.

The work to get to Super Bowl LX begins right now. Let's look at three Super Bowl games next year the NFL world would love to see.

3 Super Bowl LX games the NFL world would love to see next season

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

Buffalo and Detroit are two of the most devoted football cities in the country. Many thought that these two teams would play in the Super Bowl this year, but the Lions got bounced out in the first round of the playoffs, and the Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Championship Game. For what it's worth, both Buffalo and Detroit are close.

Neither team really needs a whole lot roster-wise to make the Super Bowl, but perhaps it's only a matter of time before either squad makes the deep run. In what could be one of the most physical Super Bowls in the history of the league, the Bills against the Lions would be must-see TV.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders

Perhaps the two most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL and a battle of the 'DMV' area, it would be a massive pleasure to watch the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders square off in Super Bowl LX. Jackson nearly won his third NFL MVP this year, and all rookie QB Jayden Daniels did was lead his team to the NFC Championship Game with 14 total wins.

This would be a wonderfully competitive matchup and a Super Bowl that most of the viewing world would enjoy.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers

In what could be a different but fun Super Bowl matchup, the Cincinnati Bengals against the Green Bay Packers would have a lot of intrigue. Jordan Love and Joe Burrow are both very good QBs, and we have already see Burrow on the big stage once.

Jordan Love and the Packers have made the playoffs two years in a row, and it feels like this team is right on the cusp of being great. It might take a lot for both teams to play in Super Bowl LX, but each team does have a viable path to the big game, and I do believe the NFL landscape would like to see a different matchup in the Super Bowl that does not involve the Chiefs, 49ers, or Eagles.