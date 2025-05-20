Can I speak for most people when I say that there are a few Super Bowl matchups that no fan truly wants to see in 2025? There is so much parity in today's NFL, but most of the parity is near the middle of the league.

How many true Super Bowl contenders are there in the NFL? Maybe four?

The playoffs are a different beast when they roll around in January and February, as we have seen some of the same faces in the big game for years now, so that kind of proves that most teams are built for a Super Bowl run.

Well, do I speak for most NFL fans when I say that no one wants to see these three Super Bowl matchups for 2025?

3 Super Bowl matchups no one wants to see in the 2025 NFL Season

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

We have seen this matchup twice since the 2022 NFL Season, and I am sure no one wants to see it again. With as much parity as there is in the NFL, I could take an educated guess and say that most fans, if their team is not in it, would like to see a Super Bowl with teams that just haven't been there often or at all.

The Chiefs and Eagles meeting each other again in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons would be disastrous.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

In the same vein, the Chiefs and 49ers have seen each other in the Super Bowl in the 2019 and 2023 NFL Seasons, with the Chiefs winning both. If they were to meet in 2025, it would be the second time in three seasons the NFL world gets to see this matchup.

Kansas City has won the AFC in the 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons, so this is honestly not so much about the NFC team as it is wanting to see a team not named the Chiefs winning the conference.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers

Even though this would be a different Super Bowl matchup, the Cincinnati Bengals made it in 2021, and the Green Bay Packers have been one of the better NFL franchises for decades now. If you asked the average NFL fan, they may advocate for a team like the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens to come out of the AFC.

And they also might say the Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings in the NFC. It could benefit the league as a whole if, let's say, the Bills and Lions faced each other in the Super Bowl for this season. The Bengals and Packers could make for a great game, but why not desire two Super Bowl-starved franchises in the big game?