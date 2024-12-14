3 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season
There are already only four weeks left in the 2024 NFL season and entering Week 15, the playoff race is heating up in both conferences.
With that being said, some teams have it easier than others. The Week 15 slate of games has plenty of incredible, high-stakes matchups, but also plenty of games where the outcome is all too easy to predict.
As always, we have the difficult task of subjecting ourselves to potentially being featured on Old Takes Exposed. Nothing is actually guaranteed in the NFL and any team can win in any given week. Everyone gets paid to play. With that in mind, there are a handful of games I'm more confident about than others this week.
Let's take a look at three "guaranteed" winners in Week 15.
Commanders lead 3 NFL teams guaranteed to win in Week 15
1. Washington Commanders (road game vs. Saints)
The Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints are both starting young quarterbacks, but the New Orleans Saints are throwing Jake Haener into the mix this week with Derek Carr set to miss even more time.
Earlier this season, the Saints threw Spencer Rattler into the mix and that obviously didn't work out great for them. Now, they are going to be facing off against a Washington Commanders team fighting for a playoff spot and coming off of a bye week.
This is also going to be a homecoming for cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who was traded to the Commanders by the Saints earlier this season. The Commanders are pretty conservative 7.5-point favorites on the road in this game and I think they could easily win by two touchdowns.
2. Carolina Panthers (home game vs. Cowboys)
For the first time in 100 years, the Carolina Panthers are favorites in a game. Okay, it's only been two years, but it's been a long time since the Panthers were actually favored to win a game. Even though they are only 2.5-point favorites at home, the fact that they are favorites is indicative that Vegas has been paying attention the last month-plus.
The Panthers could have easily won their last five straight games, but they've gotten a little unlucky late.
The Dallas Cowboys have played decent given all of their injuries recently but I am really feeling this Panthers team and the way Bryce Young has been playing lately. I don't know if it's going to be a close game or a blowout, but I'm pretty convinced that the Panthers are winning this week.
3. Baltimore Ravens (road game vs. Giants)
The Baltimore Ravens are 16.5-point favorites over the New York Giants this weekend. As exciting as it is for Tommy DeVito fans to see the popular third-string QB in the lineup, this is not going to go well for New York.
The Ravens are coming off of a bye week, and they are tied with two other teams (Chargers, Broncos) in overall record in the AFC Wild Card race. The Ravens can't give up hope on the AFC North this year at this point, either, but they also are not going to be able to mess around with their Wild Card position.
This is going to be one of the easiest wins of the weekend, in all likelihood. The Ravens are going to take care of business and I think we might even see some backups in the game in the fourth quarter.