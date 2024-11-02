3 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL Season
We're definitely at the point in the season where all the bad teams have been well-known, and these three teams are surely guaranteed to lose. And the good teams are quite well-known as well. As the weeks creep on, these games will have heavier playoff implications.
It's slowly turning into the "playoff picture" time of the year for many teams across the NFL. We're now crossing the halfway point of the season as Week 9 gets underway. There does seem to be a ton of competitive teams this year, but there are also a lot that just aren't viable at all.
3 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL Season
New York Giants (vs. Washington)
The New York Giants are a broken franchise, and you can't really fault Brian Daboll. I will continue to die on the hill that the Giants are a mess because of their GM, Joe Schoen. His decision to extend Daniel Jones two offseasons ago is turning into one of the worst moves in recent NFL history.
Jones is a backup at best and is being paid like a top-12 starter. The Giants aren't going to sustain any success until Jones is out of there and until they reset at QB with a rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are hosting the Washington Commanders, who are hitting their stride on defense and are playing efficient football on offense.
There is no chance that the Giants win this one.
Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Philadelphia)
I understand that this could end up being a trap game for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but at the end of the day, the Philadelphia Eagles are surging and are going to take care of business in Week 9. The Jaguars are one of the more poorly-coached teams in the NFL, and it's kind of shocking. Doug Pederson has had a good bit of success in the NFL, but the wheels are falling off in Duval County.
Pederson coached the Eagles, so both parties are probably wanting to win this one a bit more. Philly is beginning to put things together on offense and defense, so a complete performance from the Birds may be all that shocking.
Miami Dolphins (@ Buffalo)
You just have to feel bad for the Miami Dolphins at this point. They are in Buffalo to face the 6-2 Bills. While QB Tua Tagovailoa is back in the lineup, that won't make much of a difference. Even with the Bills undergoing a bit of a roster re-tooling this past offseason, they are still a very good team, and Josh Allen has thrown just one interception in 2024.
Yes, Josh Allen.
It's a huge turnaround for the Bills QB and could be what this team has been missing - Allen tends to make boneheaded mistakes from time to time, but those mistakes just aren't there in 2024. The Bills may win this game by 20 points. They blow out teams pretty frequently, and this might be one of those games.