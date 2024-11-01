NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl matchups ahead of Week 9
We're already in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power rank the most likely Super Bowl matchups as we embark on the latest slate of NFL games. These rankings could change as the season goes on, but they also may stay the same. There are the clear contenders in the NFL thus far in 2024, and it's many of the same teams.
There could be some up and coming teams that may even be good enough to make a Super Bowl run this year. As far as I am concerned, the NFC is wide open, but the Kansas City Chiefs are in a tier of their own in the AFC. Could a team finally get past the Chiefs in the AFC this year?
Let's power rank the most likely Super Bowl matchups ahead of Week 9.
5. Green Bay Packers vs. Houston Texans
This would be a fun and new Super Bowl. I've predicted that the Houston Texans would represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this year. They haven't exactly been a dominant team, but they do find a way to win games. We'll need to see Houston kick it up a notch on one side of the ball.
The Green Bay Packers are an up and coming team with a budding, superstar QB in Jordan Love who has thrown 15 touchdown passes this year. He's definitely gotten a bit turnover-happy, as he's thrown nine interceptions, but the youth and explosiveness of this roster could be enough to propel them to the Super Bowl.
4. Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills
The NFL world would go crazy, and each teams' cities would go crazy as well. The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills could be the two best teams in football depending on who you ask. If you ask me, the Lions are the best team in football, but I'm not sure the Bills have quite enough to get through the AFC playoffs. Here's the thing, though; the AFC is weaker than expected, and even the Kansas City Chiefs don't seem all that great this year.
A Lions vs. Bills Super Bowl is not that crazy of a thought.
3. Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
We've already mentioned the Packers and Chiefs. The Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, and the Packers have not been back to the Super Bowl since the 2010 season, the year they won it all. The only thing that I believe would stop this matchup is Packers QB Jordan Love continuing to turn the ball over more than he should be.
2. Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
This would feel like the most likely Super Bowl matchup, right? Well, I think there is one more likely matchup than this. The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs actually opened up the 2023 NFL Season together, and it does feel like these two teams could meet up in the big game sometime soon.
The Lions do have the better roster, and right now have the better QB. I'm not sure the Chiefs would be able to get past the Lions. Yes, I know just how good the team is when the postseason gets around, but the Lions are more talented from top to bottom and would simply overwhelm the Chiefs. Well, that's at least what I think in my own head...
1. Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens
Could Derrick Henry be enough to push the Baltimore Ravens over the edge? Right now, the Ravens feel quite good and very stout. There are a ton of questions within the secondary, as they are allowing almost 300 passing yards per game, but overall, the Ravens are still the Ravens.
Lamar Jackson is also playing the best football of his career, which is definitely a huge deal. I don't know, man; the Ravens hosted the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in 2023 and laid an egg if we're being honest.
Would the Detroit Lions facing the Baltimore Ravens be the most likely Super Bowl matchup this season thus far?