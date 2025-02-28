Like an NFL offseason, this one is setting up to be active, and there are going to be some teams who end up making a huge mistake. Even the best teams in the NFL slip up from time to time. Heck, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Bryce Huff last offseasn, and he was a non-factor for them in 2024.

That is just one example. The teams across the league who are more dysfunctional tend to make mistakes quite frequently. Most of the mistakes we see in the NFL today are failed trades and players being overpaid.

The 2025 NFL Offseason truly gets kicked off with the start of free agency in about two weeks. Could these three teams be on pace to make a massive take in the coming offseason?

3 teams guaranteed to make a huge mistake in the 2025 NFL Offseason

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints hired Kellen Moore to be their new head coach. They were the last team to fill a head coaching vacancy. The main issue with the Saints over the last few seasons has been their disastrous management of the salary cap. It does seem like former head coach Sean Payton was doing most of the heavy-lifting, as GM Mickey Loomis seems lost.

The Saints are again in 'cap hell' and need to again wheel and deal to get under the cap. It just does not feel like Loomis is going to blow this thing up and start fresh - but that is exactly what he should do. The team also seems poised to bring Derek Carr back in 2025.

Already, they have made one massive mistake if the veteran Carr does return as the QB1 in the 2025 NFL Season. There really isn't much to like at all with the Saints - this is a bad team and one of the more poorly-run clubs in the entire NFL.

It's been tough-sledding for the Saints in recent years.