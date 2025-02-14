The 2025 NFL Offseason will be filled with a ton of drama, and these three teams are guaranteed to pull off a massive trade. Teams in the NFL are in different spots. You have some clubs like the Philadelphia Eagles that just won the Super Bowl and will try to keep the gang together for another season.

And when you have teams on the total other end of the spectrum like the Tennessee Titans who are picking first overall and could not be further away from being a Super Bowl contender. This could set the stage for a few teams to pull off some massive trades this offseason.

In fact, these three teams are guaranteed to make a massive trade in the NFL offseason.

3 teams guaranteed to make a massive trade in the 2025 NFL Offseason

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders shocked the NFL world in 2024, winning 14 total games and coming within one game of the Super Bowl, which is just bonkers to think about. Heading into the offseason, Washington will have a full war chest of resources - they'll have a ton of cap space to spend and every single reason to build around Jayden Daniels.

They've got room along their defensive line for another pass rusher and do need another wide receiver next to Terry McLaurin, who is quietly getting old. The Commanders are as likely a team as any to pull off a major trade in the offseason.

Denver Broncos

A team that is a similar spot to the Washington Commanders is the Denver Broncos. Now yes, the Broncos didn't win two playoff games, but it's clear that they also hit on a rookie QB and are an up-and-coming team. They have a Super Bowl-winning head coach and a front office that has hit on some draft picks in recent years.

The Broncos also have their own first and second-round picks for the first time since the 2021 NFL Season. This team could pursue a player like Deebo Samuel or Cooper Kupp if the price is right, and if a starting tight end were to become available via trade, I think Denver could pull the trigger there.

They are going to build around Bo Nix in a big way, so they are another team that can pull off a major trade in 2025.

Cleveland Browns

The player in question here is Myles Garrett, and the Cleveland Browns need to not be arrogant here and trade the player. They could not be further away from being a Super Bowl contender, and Garrett could still fetch a very rich return.

Getting multiple first-round draft picks in return for Garrett is exactly what this franchise needs. And I can imagine that there would be no fewer than 10 suitors for Myles Garrett, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

And I would not be shocked if other players on the Browns ended up being traded as well - Cleveland needs to rip this thing down to the studs and rebuild. Them running it back with the similar players and a Band-Aid QB solution in 2025 is just not going to work. Cleveland has to do something bold to rebuild their franchise, and a major trade can be that.