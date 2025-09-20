3 teams guaranteed to win in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season

There could be a few teams across the NFL who are guaranteed to win in Week 3. Let's talk about those teams here.

The bulk of Week 3 is upon us, and there are a handful of teams that do have wins coming their way. Having a guaranteed win is not usually something that ever happens in the NFL. The league has a ton of parity, and most every game is competitive.

However, these three teams can rest easy knowing they have a guaranteed win on their schedule in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season.

These teams are guaranteed to win in Week 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New York Jets)

Justin Fields is out for this game with a concussion, so Tyrod Taylor will get the start. From top to bottom, the Buccaneers are the better team and are obviously a more well-coached operation. The Jets hired Aaron Glenn this offseason to try and stabilize things, but it's going to be a long rebuilding process, as the Jets do not have any semblance of a franchise QB and are currently 0-2. Tampa might blow the Jets out, honestly.

Atlanta Falcons (@ Carolina Panthers)

With each passing week, it's clear that Bryce Young is not a franchise QB, and second-year QB Michael Penix Jr might already be better than Young. The Falcons notched a huge win in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, and don't look now, but Atlanta's defense might now be a team strength. The Falcons should have no issues beating the Panthers in what appears to be a very crucial season for the franchise.

Denver Broncos (@ Los Angeles Chargers

OK, hear me out: the Denver Broncos are due for a bounce back game, and the Los Angeles Chargers are due for a letdown. The Chargers have honestly been overperforming thus far - this team cannot run the ball consistent and have two backs in Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton that aren't game-changers.

The Chargers have also won their first two contests of the season, and they were both within the division. With how tight divisional games can be, the Broncos might have a shot here. Furthermore, the last time Denver lost in the fashion they did in Week 2, they won four games in a row.

The Broncos are going to come into this game with a desperation that the Chargers can't match.