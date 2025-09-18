3 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season

There are a few games in Week 3 that are clearly lopsided, and these three teams might end up being guaranteed to lose.

It's never a good thing when a team is clearly guaranteed to lose, but here we are. When you look across the NFL at the Week 3 matchups, most of them are actually very competitive, and there aren't a lot of games that have 'blowout' written on them.

We've outlined, however, three teams we believe are guaranteed to lose in Week 3. Let's get into it here.

These teams are guaranteed to lose in Week 3

Miami Dolphins (@ Buffalo Bills)

The Miami Dolphins are being punched while they're already down, but a storm is coming for them in Week 3. The Buffalo Bills host Miami in an AFC East showdown, and it's going to go how you think. Buffalo is simply the better team from top to bottom. Now yes, the Dolphins are going to be able to run the ball against Buffalo's defense, but in the end, Josh Allen is simply too much for most opponents.

Cleveland Browns (vs. Green Bay Packers)

The Cleveland Browns aren't the worst team in the NFL, and I see a scenario where the Browns can hang around against the Packers at home, but Green Bay does feel like a top-3 team in the NFL, and they now have a one-man wrecking crew in Micah Parsons on defense. The Packers have a lot going for them, and this is going to be 'one of those games' where they take care of business and go home.

New Orleans Saints (@ Seattle Seahawks)

The Seattle Seahawks have a hungry, aggressive defense, and the New Orleans Saints just might be the worst team in the NFL. It's not hard to see why Seattle is going to win this one. In Week 2, they walked into Pittsburgh and spoiled Aaron Rodgers' home opener.

The Saints aren't going to put up much of a fight, as I would not be shocked if Seattle actually came close to a shutout against Spencer Rattler and the Saints' offense.