There were many teams that didn't win double-digit games in 2024. Can some of them make the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season?

The answer is probably a huge yes, as teams are up-and-coming all the time. On the flip side, double-digit win teams regress and fall out of the playoffs. As we approach the 2025 NFL Season, there are some teams that won less than 10 games in 2024 primed to make the playoffs in 2025.

Let's highlight the single-digit win teams from 2024 that could make the playoffs in 2025.

NFL Predictions: Single-digit win teams that could make the playoffs in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals (9-8 in 2024)

After winning five games in a row to end the 2024 season, the Cincinnati Bengals were the first team out of the playoffs in the AFC. They had beaten the Denver Broncos and held the tiebreaker over them, but the Broncos finished 10-7. While neither Trey Hendrickson nor Shemar Stewart have their contracts, there is a world where both get done and are on the field.

And all the Bengals have to do in 2025 is not field a bottom-5 defense. The unit doesn't even have to be 'good' by any means. Them bouncing back and winning another game is on the table. A 10-7 record could get them into the postseason in 2025.

Arizona Cardinals (8-9 in 2024)

The Cardinals were 6-4 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season and were able to rebuild their weakest position group, and with the NFC West seemingly wide open outside of the LA Rams being established, the Cardinals could sneak by with a strong 10-7 season and a Wild Card berth. From 2023 into 2024, they went from four to eight wins, so they are on the right track.

San Francisco 49ers (6-11 in 2024)

A team that seems to be brutalized by injuries in some years, the 49ers dealt with a ton of that in 2024 and only won six games. They did lose key talent in the offseason like Deebo Samuel, Talanoa Hufanga, and Dre Greenlaw.

However, no one can dispute that Kyle Shanahan is one of the best in the NFL and simply knows what he is doing. Many of their key players like Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey should be back in action in 2025. It's not out of the realm of possibility to see this team crack-open a nine or 10-win season and sneak into the playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons (8-9 in 2024)

A team I am high on for 2025, the Atlanta Falcons hope that Michael Penix Jr turns into the guy in his de-facto rookie season. Penix is surrounded by a strong offensive line and above-average weapons, and the Falcons did rebuild their pass rush in the offseason, so the D might end up being competent.

The NFC South could be wide open, and while it may not take more than 10 wins to capture the division, the Falcons have a shot.