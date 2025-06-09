NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC quarterbacks after Aaron Rodgers signing

There has already been a good bit of movement in the AFC quarterback hierarchy this offseason. Let's power rank the starting QBs.

Between Justin Fields signing with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers, Russell Wilson no longer in the picture, and now Anthony Richardson hurt, the AFC starting QBs have changed a bit. The Cleveland Browns also have no clear starter, and rookie Cam Ward is in the picture in Tennessee.

The interesting thing about the conference is that it's quite loaded at the top, but the bad teams are truly bad.

As we approach mandatory minicamp and then training camp, let's roll out a power ranking for all 16 starting QBs in the AFC.

16. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has not taken a snap in the NFL, so it's simply not fair or logical to rank him higher than 16th. It's likely that he'll be named the starter at some point this offseason, but he and the Titans have a long way to go before becoming relevant again.

15. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

With Anthony Richardson now out for a period of time, the Indianapolis Colts may be angling to start Daniel Jones in the 2025 NFL Season. No matter how you slice it, Jones or Richardson would both be disastrous situations, so the Colts are just not in a great spot at the moment.

14. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields is on his third team in as many years for a reason - he's a bad starting QB and again among the worst in the AFC.

13. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

I guess Joe Flacco is the favorite to be the Cleveland Browns starter? It would not shock me if both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel got some action in 2025, though.

12. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith was traded for a third-round pick this offseason, so that kind of tells you just how the Seattle Seahawks felt when making that deal. He's now on the Las Vegas Raiders and has an uphill battle in 2025.

11. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye could absolutely shoot up these rankings in the 2025 NFL Season. I am personally predicting he and the New England Patriots to make a sizeable jump in the coming year.

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence just has not found his footing in the NFL thus far, but most of that could be due to the Jacksonville Jaguars being a total mess. The Liam Coen era might be one of the last chances this franchise has to get things right with Lawrence before the QB himself perhaps becomes tired of it all.

9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is a good, efficient QB when he's on the field, but that's the main problem. The starter for the Miami Dolphins comes in at ninth in our power rankings.