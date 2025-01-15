Of the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, three have never won a Super Bowl. Which teams are they, and can they capture the trophy this year? In total, 12 NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl, which represents 37.5% of the teams in the league.

And 37.5% of the teams remaining in the NFL playoffs have never won the Super Bowl, either. In my opinion, only two of them do have a legitimate shot at winning it all this year, but the three remaining all do have nice long-term prospects. Let's look at the three teams left in the NFL playoffs who have never won the Super Bowl.

3 teams remain in the NFL playoffs who have never won a Super Bowl

Detroit Lions

Never even appearing in the Super Bowl before, the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders and would then have to beat one of the Philadelphia Eagles or the Los Angeles Rams to make it there. The Lions are the best team in the NFL when healthy, and them earning the first-round bye is certainly a huge boost to at least making it to the big game.

Buffalo Bills

Going 0-4 in Super Bowls, the Buffalo Bills have enjoyed a ton of success in the Josh Allen era, but have never made it to the Super Bowl with Allen under center. Likely having to beat the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs to get there, the Bills have a tough path to the Super Bowl.

The Bills, Ravens, and Chiefs are all kind of in a circle this year; the Chiefs beat the Ravens, the Ravens beat the Bills, and the Bills beat the Chiefs this year.

Houston Texans

Also never appearing in the Super Bowl before, the Texans still might be multiple years away, but they are still mathematically alive to win it this year. I do not expect them to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, but you just never know. CJ Stroud would have to play the best football of his career for that to happen.

The Texans need to overhaul their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and at that point, they could enter into Super Bowl contention.

Of the three teams still alive in the NFL playoffs to have never won a Super Bowl, the Detroit Lions feel like they are the most likely to win it all in the 2024 NFL Season.