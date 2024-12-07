3 teams that are guaranteed to win in Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season
There are officially only five weeks left of the 2024 NFL regular season. How sad is that? Before too long, we're all going to be wishing football was back and coping by doing what? Watching baseball?
Falling asleep to golf on TV every Sunday, more like.
Let's enjoy the adrenaline-charged Sundays while we still can. There are games with massive stakes every single week in the NFL, but the stakes obviously get higher and higher the closer we get to January. The playoffs are on the line. 2025 NFL Draft pick slots are on the line.
At the risk of being called out by Old Takes Exposed, I'm here to bring you three clear and obvious winners in Week 14. Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL but I'm fairly certain these three teams are winning this week.
3 NFL teams guaranteed to win in Week 14
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home vs. Raiders)
Can we motion for this matchup to be played somewhere in the Caribbean every year? Is there any place for these teams to play? Now, that's an international series matchup that would get people going. The Pirates of the Caribbean: NFL Edition.
All kidding aside, it's a battle between the two pirate teams in the NFL and one team has to walk the plank. This game is a clear advantage for the Buccaneers in just about every possible way unless Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers find a way to take over.
The Raiders gave the Chiefs everything they had on Black Friday, but they couldn't get the job done. Now, they're heading to Tampa Bay and they're going to have to try and pull off an upset on the road in a game where they are 6.5-point underdogs.
The Bucs have a chance to get in the driver's seat in the NFC South this week, and I don't think they're going to miss that chance.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (home vs. Panthers)
The Philadelphia Eagles will actually have to do a lot to cover in this game (favored by 13.5 points) but it's a matchup they should absolutely be able to come through with a straight-up win.
The Eagles have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL for a couple of months at this point and even with the Panthers playing some good football lately, I'm riding with Philly at home. The crazy thing is that the Eagles have been doing all this damage without a full complement of offensive skill players.
DeVonta Smith is back for Philly this week but Dallas Goedert is out. Darius Slay returns for the defense as well. This team is red hot and getting healthy.
3. San Francisco 49ers (home vs. Bears)
I'm actually a little surprised the 49ers are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Chicago Bears, but apparently Vegas is thinking the same thing I'm thinking.
All of the injuries for the 49ers have piled up. They are looking down bad after last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills. I just think they're going to come home this week and absolutely stick it to the Chicago Bears, who have found some of the most heartbreaking ways to lose in their last three games consecutively.
It feels like the 49ers are going to make a statement in this game with backup players all over the place, and the Bears are going to go from nearly winning their last three games to just a completely deflating performance in San Fran.