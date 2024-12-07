3 teams that are guaranteed to lose in Week 14 of the 2024 NFL Season
We're now getting into some of the most crucial games of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's dive into three teams that are guaranteed to lose in Week 14. We just saw the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions get us kicked off in Week 14. The Lions won on a field goal as time expired.
We still have a ton more games coming in the next few days, so it's bound to be yet another great week of action. There are also some truly lopsided matchups coming in Week 14, and as we have done, we have outlined a few teams that are guaranteed to lose.
Unfortunately for these three teams, there is no hope heading into Week 14.
Atlanta Falcons (@ Minnesota Vikings)
Kirk Cousins just does not look like his old self, and many are wondering if we are currently watching the long-time starting QB decline. He's coming off of a torn Achilles, and in Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, it just did not look like he was getting nearly enough velocity on the ball.
Cousins has never had a big arm, but it's been a huge struggle lately for the QB, who left the Minnesota Vikings to sign with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. Atlanta also took QB Michael Penix Jr at pick eight in the 2024 NFL Draft, so many have already called for Cousins to be benched in favor of Penix.
The Falcons have now lost three games in a row and are in Minnesota to face the Vikings, Cousins' old team. The Vikings are 10-2 and very much still in the mix in the NFC North as well, especially with the Green Bay Packers losing. the Vikes also surely want to really give it to their former QB.
I just do not see a path here for the Falcons to win this game, especially with how Kirk Cousins has played in recent weeks.
New York Giants (vs. New Orleans Saints)
Who would have thought that the New York Giants would be guaranteed to lose in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints.
Both teams are awful, but the Saints are less-awful. Both New Orleans and New York lost in Week 13, and while each of their seasons are long gone, it's not like these players just mail it in. Some fans of bad teams will argue that it's best for them to lose to secure a higher draft pick. I lived that life for a few years with my Denver Broncos.
But at the end of the day, I really do not believe that the players inside the locker room care about the higher draft pick. With Drew Lock in line to start for the Giants, it could be another rough game, as the Saints defense does have some fire to them at certain times.
New Orleans playoff run is about over, but they are clearly the better team in this one and will probably beat the Giants by double-digits in Week 14.
Carolina Panthers (@ Philadelphia Eagles)
The Carolina Panthers have played well in recent weeks, and second-year QB Bryce Young has really shown some nice things lately. The Panthers are likely giving Young a third year in 2025, so they probably aren't going to be looking at QB in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With that said, the Panthers are traveling to Philadelphia to play the Eagles, who have won eight games in a row and are the hottest team in football, or close to it.
The Eagles are also still very much in contention for the top seed in the NFC playoffs, so while the NFC East race is about over, Philly does have a ton at stake. This team could probably shutout the Panthers. Either way, Carolina is not winning this one.