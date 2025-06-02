3 teams that must pick up the phone and trade for Steelers' TJ Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers must pick up the phone and listen to trade calls for TJ Watt, but which teams make the most sense?

It would be a massive mistake for the Steelers to double-down on their outdated, defensive-first mindset and extend TJ Watt. This would be an entirely different situation if Watt was a few years younger and if the Steelers had a young QB worth building around.

Extending their pass-rusher doesn't make this franchise any better in the long-term, so if GM Omar Khan had any sense, he'd trade Watt for the highest-possible package, and these three teams should have interest.

These teams should pick up the phone and make an offer for TJ Watt

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are no strangers to making major trades, and while this team has kind of flipped their roster-building more toward drafting and developing, there is still a path for this team to part with draft capital. The Rams are a contender and could get that much more explosive along their defensive line with this move. Building on a strength is always a wise idea.

And it would also be smart to make the most of what they have left with Matthew Stafford.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are surely going to be seen as the favorites in the NFC South for 2025, but this team has needed pass rush help for years now. They signed Haason Reddick in free agency, but Reddick doesn't seem to be the most reliable player.

Trading for TJ Watt can give this team the boost they have been missing, as the offense is in a good spot, and they do have enough talent on defense to field a rock-solid unit as well. The Bucs should look to further their distance atop the division with a move like this.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers absolutely need more help along their defensive line, as their best DL player is Khalil Mack, who is 34 years old and may not play for much longer. LA went 11-6 in the 2024 NFL Season but got blown out in the Wild Card Round, and on paper, their starting defense is just OK.

TJ Watt is a logical piece to help them win now, but could also hang around for a few more seasons on a new contract. Jim Harbaugh is an excellent head coach and definitely out-coached the roster he had in 2024, but that does not mean the Chargers should not look to improve before 2025.