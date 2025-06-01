NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team with a new head coach for 2025

A whopping seven teams in the NFL hired a new head coach in the 2025 hiring cycle. Let's power rank those teams right here.

Head coach turnover in the NFL is quite high, and that was especially true this offseason. Well, of the seven teams that did need to hire a new head coach, every squad is honestly in a different spot. Some teams are likely to be among the worst in the NFL in 2025, but others could actually breakout and put the league on notice.

We decided to power rank the seven NFL teams that needed to hire new head coaches for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into that right here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the teams with a new head coach

7. New Orleans Saints

It might be a rough first year as an NFL head coach for Kellen Moore, who already lost his starting QB to retirement. Moore is now likely to start one of Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler for 2025. We could see the Saints picking first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft at this rate.

6. New York Jets

It took Aaron Glenn multiple years to actually become a good defensive cooridnator, and the year after that, he's a head coach. I really do not have high hopes for the 2025 New York Jets, as they have someone who I don't believe is going to have a strong first year in Glenn, and they also have a bottom-5 starting QB in Justin Fields.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Liam Coen is the hopeful long-term solution for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He brings a sharp offensive mind, but does not have a ton of time as a coordinator in the NFL. The Jags are fifth in our power rankings, as there are some other clearly better teams ahead of them who needed to hire a new head coach.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders again changed a lot this offseason, hiring a new head coach in Pete Carroll, trading for Geno Smith, and drafting Ashton Jeanty in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders are still the worst team in the AFC West by a notable margin, but the franchise did at least seem to bring some stability to the franchise with Carroll and Smith.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Hiring long-time NFL assistant Brian Schottenheimer this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys at least hired someone with a ton of experience in coaching in the NFL. With Dak Prescott set to return and now having George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb to throw to, we could see this passing attack reach a new level.

Dallas is third in our power rankings; they aren't the best, but they do have reason to be optimistic.

2. Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson seemed to be the big prize among teams that needed to hire a new head coach this offseason, and he stayed in the NFC North and headed to the Chicago Bears. With an improved offensive line and even more offensive weapons added into the mix, the Bears have a better roster than you think and could sneak into an NFC Wild Card spot in 2025.

1. New England Patriots

If you read our website frequently, you will know that I have not missed an opportunity to talk about the New England Patriots and how I think they are going to be a breakout team in 2025. Mike Vrabel is a proven winner, and he's now got a solid roster, repaired offensive line, and Josh McDaniels to boot on that side of the ball.

He'll know how to get the defense up to speed quite quickly, so all in all, you would struggle to find a glaring weakness with this operation. The Patriots are first in our power rankings of teams with new head coaches.