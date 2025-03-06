Trey Hendrickson now has permission to seek a trade. Who should make that move and trade for him? After four seasons, it seems like Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals are going to go their separate ways. The Bengals just cannot get out of their own way and continue to be among the cheapest and poorly-run teams in the entire NFL.

Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and was the Defensive Player of the Year, depending on who you ask. It's actually insane that the team will be unable to get a contract done with him, but here we are. Which three teams should make the move to trade for him?

3 teams that should trade for Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will be trading for WR Deebo Samuel, so it is clear that they want to add some immediate-impact players to go on a Super Bowl run. They do need another pass rusher and could benefit from swinging a trade for the NFL's 2024 sack leader.

Dan Quinn would surely love to have someone of Hendrickson's caliber along the defensive line. I would be shocked if the Commanders didn't at least make a legitimate offer for the stud pass rusher.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons do have a solid roster on the offensive side of the ball, but do need to rebuild parts of their defense. Their defensive line lacks some pass rush juice, so Trey Hendrickson makes a ton of sense. The team handed the keys over to Michael Penix Jr in 2024 and should work to capitalize on him being on his rookie deal.

The NFC South is also wide open, so this is a move that could push them over the edge, especially if Penix breaks out in the 2025 NFL Season. Atlanta could be a team to watch to acquire Trey Hendrickson.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions should look to make one splash along their defensive line this coming offseason. Now yes, they do have a ton of high-end contracts, but they need another pass rusher. Aidan Hutchinson will be returning from his injury and will need a contract extension, but for a couple of seasons, could the Lions push the envelope a bit and make a huge splash like this?

It could keep them atop the NFC North for the next couple of seasons. Could Brad Holmes swing a deal with the Bengals for Trey Hendrickson?