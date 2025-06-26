NFL Predictions: Every NFC South team's record for the 2025 season

The NFC South could actually turn into a competitive division in 2025. Let's predict records for each team.

With that said, though, this also could be the worst division in the NFL in 2025, as only one team at the moment has a franchise quarterback, and there is no guaranteed that the other three squads will find theirs this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have truly taken ownership of the NFC South over the last half-decade. Can they continue that run un 2025? Let's predict records for all NFC South teams.

Predicting records for NFC South teams in the 2025 NFL Season

Atlanta Falcons: 10-7

I actually love the Atlanta Falcons this year. In my eyes, they have the best roster in the division and could have a breakout QB in Michael Penix Jr. Penix is surrounded by a quality offensive line and elite weapons, so the only thing getting in his way of making a leap is himself.

The defensive line was a sore spot in 2024, and GM Terry Fontenot did seem to improve in free agency. While the team has been a bit dysfunctional in recent years, things will change in 2025.

Carolina Panthers: 9-8

Bryce Young played quite well down the stretch for the Panthers in 2024, and I also happen to believe that this roster is a lot better than you think. Head coach Dave Canales worked his magic previously with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, so a breakout campaign and an encouraging season for Young and the Panthers is on the way.

They'll miss the playoffs but finish with a winning record.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9-8

While the Buccaneers have been the best team in the division, they also might not have a super high ceiling anymore. The roster is fine, but it's nothing special, and them losing Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job could regress them a little bit in 2025. After years of being atop the NFC South, they'll see their reign come to an end in 2025.

New Orleans Saints: 2-15

I mean, can the New Orleans Saints even win one game this year? With no franchise QB in sight, a bad roster, and a first-year head coach, things are pointing downward for this franchise, and they should (hopefully) undergo a massive rebuild beginning next offseason. The Saints will be a total non-factor in 2025 and may not see the postseason for another three or four seasons.