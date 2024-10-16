3 teams who are in a must-win scenario in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season
Well, we're already approaching Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season, and these three teams are in a must-win scenario. The halfway point of the season is quickly approaching, so not only will the trade deadline become more active, but teams will overall get more desperate if their season is hanging by a thread.
A few teams not only temporarily saved their season in Week 6, but will need to continue to win in order to truly save it. It's hard to say that a Week 7 game is a must-win, but for these three teams, that is indeed the case.
Los Angeles Rams (1-4) - vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of their bye week and get to play the dysfunctional Las Vegas Raiders at home. No matter how you slice it, the Rams not only should win this game, but absolutely need to. They've been decimated by injuries but could be getting some key players back in the coming weeks.
This is a very good roster and built the right way, so if they can stack some wins here and there, them getting to above .500 and perhaps earning another Wild Card berth would not be out of the question. The Raiders are perhaps the worst team in the NFL and just traded Davante Adams, so this game has must-win for LA written all over it.
Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) - @ Cleveland Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals have a shot to get to 3-4 on the season if they can go into Cleveland and take down the Browns, who are now 1-5 on the season and are sticking with Deshaun Watson. Their decision to stick with Watson is flat-out baffling and may be a directive from someone highly-ranked in that organization.
Even with the Bengals' defense still being a liablity, they should have no trouble taking down the Browns' offense. Joe Burrow must have another solid game, as the Bengals being able to get to 3-4 would really begin to give them some legitimate hope that they can turn this thing around.
New York Jets (2-4) - @ Pittsburgh Steelers
The New York Jets are not a good football team but have no choice but to continue going all-in as long as Aaron Rodgers is their starting QB. They traded for Davante Adams on Tuesday, so the Jets are trying to turn this thing around. They must beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, and don't look now, but Russell Wilson may actually get the start for Pittsburgh, so that could make things very interesting.
The Jets aren't going to make the playoffs this year, but the small chance they still have at that cold ride on being able to improve to 3-4 against the Steelers in Week 7. The Jets have to have this game.