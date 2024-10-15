Damning statistic perfectly sums up the Browns' Deshaun Watson era
The Cleveland Browns are the worst team in the NFL in 2024 and are getting some historically bad performances on offense thus far. Another loss has the Browns at 1-5 on the season and likely headed toward yet another lost year. It's been nothing but torture for Browns' fans ever since Deshaun Watson arrived.
The trade ended up being one of the biggest in NFL history, but it's blown up in their faces.
Watson is 9-9 in his 18 Browns' starts. He's thrown for 19 touchdowns against 12 interceptions for a horrible 79.8 passer rating. He's also been sacked 31 times this year, which is the most in the NFL. But no statistic is more damning than the one above. Cleveland has yet to score 20 points in a game and are now the first team in 10 years to not score at least 20 points in their first six games.
Scoring just once in their last 29 drives, the Browns are at the lowest of low on offense, and their defense just hasn't been all that good this year, either, but that is a product of their poor offense. The Browns are sticking with Deshaun Watson as their starting QB, and if you ask me, that isn't the choice of Kevin Stefanski, their head coach.
Stefanski is far too good of a head coach to keep Watson in the lineup. To me, someone above him in the front office is demanding that Deshaun Watson remains as the starter. There really isn't anywhere for the Browns to go with Watson, either. He's got a fully-guaranteed contract and has hamstrung this franchise for years to come.
It's going to take some serious heavy-lifting for the Browns to make it out of this era. They could start by trading some players before the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline. This would at least afford them some cap relief and some extra draft capital, and with the way they are playing, they could secure a top-2 or three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could surely be used on a QB.
I guess it's not impossible for the Cleveland Browns to make it out of this alive, but it's going to be insanely difficult. I would imagine there are major changes on the horizon for the franchise unless something truly historic and significant happens.
The Deshaun Watson era for the Cleveland Browns has been a flat-out disaster.