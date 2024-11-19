NFL Playoff Picture: Full playoff picture if the regular season ended today
The 2024 NFL playoff picture is coming into shape, and this is what it would look like if the regular season ended today. The AFC's playoff picture is a lot clearer than the NFC's. The AFC has turned out to be a weak conference this year, and at this point, the seven teams currently in the playoffs in the AFC are probably not going to change.
The NFC is a different story. It's a bit more competitive, so there could be some movement in the seedings down the stretch. We are now approaching Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season, and if the playoffs began today, this is what it would look like
AFC Playoffs
Bye: Kansas City Chiefs (1)
The Kansas City Chiefs are the first seed in the AFC and would currently earn the bye and have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. This is probably a near-guarantee that they would make it to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.
Denver Broncos (7) @ Buffalo Bills (2)
The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills played in Buffalo in 2023, and the Broncos won on a field goal as time expired. The teams are a bit different in 2024, and it's clear that Buffalo would probably win this game.
Baltimore Ravens (6) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (3)
The Baltimore Ravens just forget how to play football when the play the Pittsburgh Steelers, and if Pittsburgh does end up hosting a playoff game, this team may give them the best chance to actually win a postseason game in 2024.
Los Angeles Chargers (5) @ Houston Texans (4)
The LA Chargers are probably better than the Houston Texans, so this could be a fun, close game in the Wild Card Round. I am not sure that either team can win the Super Bowl this season, but each squad has multiple pieces to really like.
NFC Playoffs
Bye: Detroit Lions (1)
The best team in the NFL is the Detroit Lions, and it would be a shock to me if they did not end up holding onto the top seed in the NFC. This team is built to win the Super Bowl.
Washington Commanders (7) @ Philadelphia Eagles (2)
The emerging Washington Commanders would travel to face the established Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. The Commanders are clearly not a contender this year, but it's been more of them playing with house money. The Eagles would likely win this game by multiple scores.
Green Bay Packers (6) @ Arizona Cardinals (3)
This could be the most intense and competitive game of the Wild Card round if this matchup held. The Arizona Cardinals roster is just not there yet, but they are getting by with very good coaching and an elite QB.
The Packers are more established and most definitely have higher hopes than just the Wild Card Round. I could see this game even going into overtime.
Minnesota Vikings (5) @ Atlanta Falcons (4)
Right now, the Minnesota Vikings would travel to face the Atlanta Falcons, who have lost two games in a row since starting 6-3. The NFC South is quite weak, so we could probably lock Atlanta into that three or four seed in the NFC playoffs. Minnesota is the better team, but they are kind of buried in the playoffs given they're in the NFC North, the best division in football.