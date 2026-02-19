NFL Free Agency: Predicting 3 Romeo Doubs landing spots for 2026

We're just a couple of weeks away from the absolute frenzy of the NFL offseason and NFL Free Agency getting underway, and one of the top skill players in focus on the offensive side of the ball will be Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

The Packers have plenty of players in place to move on from Doubs in free agency, and the 5th-year receiver will have no shortage of suitors lined up to sign him when the legal negotiating period kicks off on March 11.

What are the ideal landing spots for a player like Doubs in free agency? Which teams have the coaching connections, biggest need, and cap space to facilitate a deal for Doubs? We're taking a look at three potential landing spots for if (when) Doubs leaves Green Bay in free agency.

Raiders among ideal potential landing spots for WR Romeo Doubs in NFL Free Agency

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to seemingly a million wide receivers over the last couple of seasons, and it would be fitting for them to ultimately end up with a player like Romeo Doubs. Doubs might be the ideal WR2 for the Steelers to pair up with a player like DK Metcalf, and he's also got a prior connection with Steelers quarterback (we assume) Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was still playing with the Packers back in 2022 when Doubs came into the league, and he quickly became one of his favorite targets. Doubs had 42 catches that year as a rookie and developed a strong connection with Rodgers during the offseason and training camp.

Given the fact that the Steelers are going to be going all-in with Rodgers under center (again, assuming that's the case), it makes sense for them to bring in more targets at receiver and Doubs would be a great fit.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

There are a couple of reasons to believe the Las Vegas Raiders could be a great fit for a player like Doubs.

Of course, when it comes to free agency, money is the main motivating factor for players. The Raiders not only have a lot of money ($91.5 million in cap space), but they can offer prospective free agents an income tax-free salary. And with Doubs, you have a native of Los Angeles who played his college ball at Nevada.

In terms of the financials, the proximity to home, playing in the same state where he played college ball, and even the fit in Klint Kubiak's offense, this seems like it could be an ideal fit for everyone involved. Doubs could help the Raiders replace what they lost when they traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars last season.

3. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are undoubtedly rebuilding, but that doesn't mean they don't have to field a team for the foreseeable future. There will likely be a 2-3 year plan in place for new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, and Doubs is a young enough player to be part of this team's rebuilding project.

Just like Vegas and the Texas teams, Florida teams are able to offer free agents their money income tax-free, so there's appeal in that regard, but the Dolphins could also be looking for receiver help after cutting Tyreek Hill and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, along with the possibility of a Jaylen Waddle trade this offseason.

Doubs shares a Green Bay connection with both Sullivan and Hafley, who could make him a great offer to come be part of their rebuilding project.