3 way-too-early wildly bold predictions for the 2025 NFL Season

The 2025 NFL Season is still multiple months away, but that won't stop us from making some insanely bold predictions.

Bold predictions are always fun to make, and with the NFL having a ton of parity, so many different things can happen. Once June and July are over, the preseason will soon begin, which then sets the stage for the regular season.

Many teams across the league made major changes to their roster and coaching staffs, and each team has the same exact goal, but only one team will reach it. Before we get into the middle of summer, let's roll out some very early bold predictions for the coming season.

Way too early bold predictions for the 2025 season

The Washington Commanders will dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East

The Washington Commanders shocked the NFL world in the 2024 NFL Season, as they won 14 total games between the regular and postseason, making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. My reasoning for them being better than the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 is simple; Philly endured a bit of a regression season the last time they appeared in a Super Bowl, and I would bet on Jayden Daniels and that roster making a huge leap forward. While Philly may be the runaway favorites, I am not buying it.

The Arizona Cardinals will make the playoffs

Winning eight games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Arizona Cardinals making the playoffs in 2025 might not be all that bold, but I just feel like many people are simply sleeping on this team. They doubled their win total from 2023 into 2024 and also fixed their biggest issue in the 2025 NFL Offseason, which was their defensive line. Being more stout in the trenches is going to have a huge impact on either side of the ball, and a year two leap from Marvin Harrison Jr is also in the picture. Arizona could flirt with 10 wins in 2025 and at least earn a Wild Card spot.

Drake Maye will receive MVP votes

Another team I would not sleep on for the 2025 NFL Season is the New England Patriots. Not only did they improve their offensive line in the offseason, but they also hired a proven head coach in Mike Vrabel and brought Josh McDaniels back into the picture as the offensive coordinator. More weapons, an improved offensive line, and Josh McDaniels calling the shots is going to to wonders for Drake Maye, who played a lot better than the raw statistics might indicate. I will go as far as to say that Maye not only breaks out, but also receives legitimate MVP votes as well.