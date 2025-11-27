3 wildly bold NFL predictions for Week 13 of the 2025 season

It’s a full slate of games this week for the NFL. All 32 teams are in action, and it all starts with a Turkey Day tripleheader once again.

Last week’s series of wildly bold predictions were wildly cold. Upset bids by the Bengals, Colts, and Panthers all failed as the Patriots, Chiefs, and 49ers did enough to pull out victories.

So what about this week? It is cross your fingers time.

Jets end ugly streak in 3 bold predictions for NFL Week 13

Jets get first interception of 2025, pick-six the key to win over Falcons

It’s a pair of NFL records that are under the radar. In 2018, Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers picked off only two passes and totaled only seven takeaways, both in a 16-game campaign. Each of those figures is the fewest by a team in a single season in NFL history.

The New York Jets are in the midst of their latest disastrous season, winning just twice in 11 games. One thing Aaron Glenn’s team has not done in 2025 is come away with an interception. The Jets have one takeaway (fumble recovery). That changes on Sunday vs. Falcons’ quarterback Kirk Cousins, who will serve up a pick-six for the second straight game.

Seahawks outlast Vikings in turnover-free game

Mike Macdonald’s talented team owns an 8-3 record and remains one game behind the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks come off a 30-24 win at Tennessee in a game that despite the final score, was a really lopsided affair. It’s also worth noting that for only the second time this season, Seattle played turnover-free football.

On Sunday, Sam Darnold faces Minnesota, whom he helped lead to the playoffs in 2024. It’s also a clash between clubs that are 1-2 in the league in turnovers. The Vikings (21) and Seahawks (20). Seattle gets the win in what proves to be a surprisingly clean game for both squads.

Commanders have a big surprise for visiting Broncos

A year ago, the Denver Broncos finished 10-7 and reached the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl 50 title campaign in 2015. This season, Sean Payton’s club owns a 9-2 record and is in first place in the AFC West. Both the Broncos and Washington Commanders were off a week ago, but these clubs are headed in opposite directions.

Denver has won eight consecutive games, while Dan Quinn’s club is in the midst of a six-game losing streak. Washington’s Jayden Daniels was back at practice but is still iffy for Sunday night. Regardless, Quinn’s club forces Broncos’ quarterback Bo Nix into some costly mistakes.