Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season certainly brought some storylines. Let's dive into three winners and three losers from the past week. With just three weeks left in the regular season, the drama is going to ramp up. On Thursday Night Football to begin Week 16, the Denver Broncos can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

And with all NFL teams done with their bye weeks, there is a ton of action to digest. Week 15 definitely felt like one of the more dramatic weeks of the season thus far. We highlighted three winners and three losers from the past week of games.

Let's talk about them for a second while we get ready for Week 16.

3 winners and 3 losers following Week 15 action in the 2024 NFL Season

Winner: Josh Allen

A statement win by the Buffalo Bills over the Detroit Lions in Week 15 has placed Josh Allen at the very top of the NFL MVP race. Some may still argue that Lamar Jackson is deserving of the award, but it's hard to not give it to Allen at this point. He's having an insane season, has been extremely efficient, and has his Bills team at an 11-3 record with three games left.

Winner: Nik Bonitto

With a half-sack and yet another defensive touchdown in Week 15, Nik Bonitto of the Denver Broncos is arguably the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024. The Broncos have the best scoring defense in the NFL and have gotten three defensive touchdowns over their last two games.

Denver is a scary team that I would not want to face in the postseason if I was any other AFC team. Nik Bonitto is a huge reason for that.

Loser: Jared Goff

Jared Goff played his tail off, but the Detroit Lions mounting injuries on defense has pretty much ended his MVP campaign and has forced him to carry more of a load on offense. Goff is a very good QB, but this is a pretty tough situation for him to be in. If the Lions are going to make a playoff run, Goff is going to have to play out of his mind.

This wasn't how the Detroit Lions envisioned the 2024 NFL Season going.

Loser: Miami Dolphins

In a game they pretty much needed to win, the Miami Dolphins looked flat. Tua Tagovailoa again failed to show up in a big game, and threw three interceptions in a brutal loss against the Houston Texans. Miami would now need a miracle if they hoped to make the playoffs. It probably isn't going to happen. Change could be on the horizon.

Winner: Sean Payton

Sean Payton is saying "I told you so" all the way to a 9-5 record through 14 games. In a year where many predicted the Broncos to win five games or less, they notched their first winning season since 2016 and are now one win away from making the playoffs for the first time since 2015. A lot of people counted Sean Payton out and did not think much of Bo Nix, but look at where the Broncos are now.

Loser: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the Kansas City Chiefs ugly win in Week 15 versus the Cleveland Browns, and his status for Week 16 is up in the air. Mahomes has dealt with a poor offensive tackle situation this year, and while the Chiefs are 13-1, it's been far from a 13-win season.

The Chiefs are still atop the AFC, but Mahomes may have to recover from an ankle injury, and they can be quite painful.