4 teams guaranteed to win in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season
The bulk of Week 10 is upon us, so let's look at three teams that are flat-out guaranteed a victory in the coming week. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 10, and we've still got all of Sunday and Monday's games to go as well. There are some truly lopsided matchups this coming week.
And while there does seem to be a lot of parity this year, there are a ton of bad teams if that makes sense. There could be more than this, but I've identified four teams that are guaranteed to win in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's cover them here.
Buffalo Bills (@ Indianapolis Colts)
This honestly does feel like a game that the Buffalo Bills could lose, but I just do not get the impression that Buffalo is that type of team this year. Josh Allen has thrown just two interceptions and is playing the most efficient football of his career.
That's been a huge plus for this team, who is fielding a top-10 offense and defense. While the Indianapolis Colts are a better team with Joe Flacco under center, he's going to have a tough time against that Buffalo defense.
This feels like a 27-17 victory for the Buffalo Bills.
Atlanta Falcons (@ New Orleans Saints)
The New Orleans Saints became the first team to fire their head coach in 2024. Dennis Allen was shown the door, and the Saints have lost seven games in a row since starting 2-0. It's been a brutal stretch for New Orleans, and the raging hot Atlanta Falcons come to town.
This may end up being a blowout by the time the third quarter hits. The Falcons are pretty soft on defense, but Kirk Cousins and that offense can compete with any team in the NFL. Atlanta wins this easily.
Philadelphia Eagles (@ Dallas Cowboys)
The Dallas Cowboys may not have Dak Prescott for the rest of the season with a pretty nasty hamstring injury. The Philadelphia Eagles have played great football since coming off of their bye week, so they are figuring things out. Now at 6-2, the Eagles are getting closer to their 2022 form, and Jalen Hurts is playing some great football.
The Cowboys are flat-out awful in the trenches, and that's where Philly excels. This is going to be a long day for the Cowboys, even with this game being at home.
Los Angeles Rams (vs. Miami Dolphins)
The Monday Night Football game this week, the Los Angeles Rams continue to save their season and get healthier. This team could again make a run late in the 2024 NFL Season. The Miami Dolphins are struggling and are just missing several pieces. They've also been banged up and most notably were without Tua Tagovailoa for a while.
LA is now 4-4 on the year and have a solid 5-4 record staring them in the face. With them having started 1-4 on the season, them probably winning four games in a row is a testament to the QB-ing of Matthew Stafford and the coaching of Sean McVay.