Every year a handful of NFL teams come out of nowhere to crash the playoff party. With the 2025 season just a few weeks away, there are several teams that are flying under the radar that could possibly make the jump. Here are five teams that could surprise everyone and put themselves in playoff contention this year.

5. New England Patriots

Drake Maye showed flashes of the talent we saw at North Carolina. This is despite the fact that the Patriots had one of the worst offensive casts to work with; a poor offensive line, poor weapons, and a head coach who got fired after one year. Now with a revamped roster and Mike Vrabel now at the helm, expectations for the team are rising. They also added key pieces in free agency, such as Stefon Diggs, Carlton Davis, and Morgan Moses. Add onto that a stellar draft, and the team looks like a completely different unit from what suited up last year. If Maye develops nicely, and Vrabel can work his magic, the Patriots might be able to push their way into a wild card spot.

4. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are a built-to-win team. One big problem, however, is holding them back: the quarterback room. However, the Colts roster is loaded with talent offensively, with guys like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman, Tyler Warren, and a solid offensive line. On the defensive side, the team is also a talented unit, led by Kenny Moore, DeForest Buckner, and new addition Charvarius Ward. The major question that needs to be answered is who will play quarterback. If Anthony Richardson can stay healthy and develop, his electric style could be enough to get this team to a wild card spot. If he falters, Daniel Jones could step in and keep the Colts in the race. Either way, the Colts have the talent to stay in the playoff race.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had a very productive offseason. Adding Pete Carroll brings proven leadership, and bringing in quarterback Geno Smith provides an experienced signal caller that the Raiders have been missing for many years. The team also had a productive draft by adding key offensive pieces like Ashton Jeanty and Jack Bech. On offense, Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers provide reliable targets for Geno. On defense, the front four is anchored by Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, but the cornerback room is still very thin. If the secondary can hold up, the Raiders have the pieces to compete in a loaded AFC West.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Injuries and poor coaching derailed the Cowboys 2024 season, but in this offseason the team actually made some moves to get better. Adding George Pickens gives the Cowboys some much needed explosiveness next to Ceedee Lamb, while Javonte Williams could spark the run game. The offensive line is young, and if they do develop nicely, this offense could return to a top unit. On defense, the team was blasted with injuries in 2024. If the unit can stay healthy, and return to form, the defense might be able to get back to elite status. This was a 12 win team between 2021 to 2023, and with better health and an upgraded roster, Dallas could return to form by making the playoffs.

1. Arizona Cardinals

No other team is in a better position to break out than the Arizona Cardinals. This offseason, the team had a major overhaul with the additions of Will Johnson, Walter Nolen, and veterans like Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell. In 2024, the Cardinals were a very competitive team against all competition. This year, if the connection between Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. can improve, they might be able to close out more games than what happened last year. The team is not perfect, however, this is a young roster with enormous upside. If Kyler stays healthy and improves his play, the Cardinals could make the playoffs and make some noise.