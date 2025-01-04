We are now in the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season. Let's look at five teams who are guaranteed to lose this coming week. The good and bad teams in the NFL are quite obvious at this point. With one more regular season week left to go, playoff spots and NFL Draft spots are still up for grabs.

Many teams have totally different things to play for in Week 18. Every week, we have rolled out teams that are guaranteed to lose and guaranteed to win. We've got our latest installment for Week 18, as these five teams are guaranteed to lose.

5 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL Season

Cleveland Browns (@ Baltimore Ravens)

Oh my gosh. This almost feels unfair to the Cleveland Browns. Heck, the Browns might get shutout! I can see this game getting out of hand by halftime, which could prompt the Balitmore Ravens to rest some of their starters. A win over the Browns or a Steelers' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals clinches the AFC North for Baltimore.

They will likely try to shorten this game, get out to a big enough lead, and run the clock out. It may not be a very fun game to watch, but the Ravens will probably win by a wide margin if I had to guess.

Chicago Bears (@ Green Bay Packers)

The Chicago Bears were 4-2 through their first six games. They have not won a game since. Caleb Williams has played fine as a rookie, but the primary issue with the Chicago Bears is their coaching. The right coaching staff will get this team on the right track.

But for now, they will continue losing, and Williams is going to be making his first NFL start at Lambeau Field, one of the toughest and coldest places to play in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers still have seeding to play for, so this is going to be a Packers' win by double digits.

New York Giants (@ Philadelphia Eagles)

The New York Giants are in Philadelphia for their final game of the season, but with the Eagles having clinched the no. 2 seed in the NFC, they do not have anything to play for. But if you ask me, I have a hard time even accepting that the Giants' starters are better than the Eagles' backups.

It's pathetic that in this scenario I am so confident that the Giants lose this game. That franchise is broken from the top-down, and they'll lose a pretty ugly game against Philly and whoever they decide to suit up.

Kansas City Chiefs (@ Denver Broncos)

The betting odds for this game have seriously moved in the Denver Broncos' favor, so this is absolutely a game that the Broncos should win but can also choke away. They can still get into the postseason with a loss, but they would need the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins to also lose.

The Kansas City Chiefs are not playing Patrick Mahomes and will likely rest a ton of other starters, as they have already clinched the top seed in the AFC and have nothing to play for. This game is at home for Denver, and they are also wearing their legendary 1977 throwback uniforms.

The atmosphere is going to be insane at Mile High, and it may be took great for the Chiefs' backups to overcome.

Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

The Las Vegas Raiders have won two games in a row and have tanked their 2025 NFL Draft position. They have nothing to play for if we're being honest, but the Los Angeles Chargers are still in the mix for that fifth seed in the AFC Wild Card, which would give them a first-round game against the limp Houston Texans.

LA is the better team, and I am not sure that's up for discussion. The Chargers will get this game out of hand rather quickly and will even pull some starters late in the game if it's clear the deficit is too great for the Raiders to overcome. LA wins this easily.