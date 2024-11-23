5 teams guaranteed to win in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season
We've got some truly lopsided games for Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season, and these five teams are guaranteed to win. We have done this just about every week of the NFL season thus far, and it's a shame that the regular season is swiftly coming to an end.
But that does mean we are closer to the playoffs, which is always nice. Anyway, the NFL playoff piture is coming into view more and more, so certain games will begin to have higher stakes. However, we cannot help but notice a handful of games in Week 12 where the result has kind of already been decided when you look at the matchup.
Let's look at five teams who are guaranteed to win in Week 12.
Minnesota Vikings (@ Chicago Bears)
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears were not all that far apart about a month ago, but the Bears have lost four games in a row and just look like the lost franchise that they always have been for years now. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron got the boot recently, and Caleb Williams has regressed a bit.
The Vikings are still riding strong with Sam Darnold at QB, so that kind of tells you that Darnold isn't riding some "lightning in a bottle" type of run. Even though this game is in Chicago, I just do not see a path for the Bears to win, as it feels like the train is falling off the tracks with this team, and they get out-coached almost weekly.
Detroit Lions (@ Indianapolis Colts)
I understand people want to convince themselves that since Anthony Richardson played well in Week 11 and the Indianapolis Colts won, that they can somehow beat the Detroit Lions. The issue here is that the Colts are not a great team, period, and the Lions are.
To me, it's pretty simple; the Colts struggle to stop the run, and the Lions have two top-10 QBs in their backfield. They are going to run the ball early and often and will get out to a nice lead. Indy just does not have the capability with Richardson to hang with the Lions, but if you told me this game was closer than expected, I could buy into that.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ New York Giants)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off of their bye week and now get to play Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants. The Giants benched Daniel Jones earlier this week in what has turned into a massive circus. He was apparently playing scout team safety on Thursday, so this franchise is in need of a huge reset.
The Buccaneers aren't very good, but they'll take care of business against the inept and lifeless Giants.
Washington Commanders (vs. Dallas Cowboys)
The Washington Commanders are coming off of their bye week and are now 7-4 on the season. The Dallas Cowboys have been starting Cooper Rush ever since Dak Prescott went down, and Rush and the Cowboys got blown out at home against the Houston Texans in Week 12.
The Commanders are a well-coached team off of their bye, so that kind of tells you where this game is going to go. And with the Cowboys being a horrific team in 2024 from top to bottom, the Commanders are going to have their way with this team.
Kansas City Chiefs (@ Carolina Panthers)
There may be some hope for the Carolina Panthers, but let's be real here. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills, so I am sure they are looking to get back on track, but the Carolina Panthers did win two games in a row heading into their bye.
But at the end of the day, these are two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum, so I do not expect anything other than a double-digit Chiefs win. The Chiefs rarely become victims of a trap game, and the Panthers aren't really good enough to pull something like that off, either.
Do I need to elaborate anymore? No, OK, good!