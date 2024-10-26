5 teams guaranteed to win in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season
As we approach the bulk of Week 8 in the 2024 NFL Season, let's look at five teams that are guaranteed to win. There really is never such thing as a guaranteed win in the NFL, but I'm putting that to bed this week!
There will most definitely be some easier wins for a handful of teams as we approach the bulk of Week 8 in the 2024 NFL Season. Somehow, we are nearly at the halfway mark of the season. It's crazy how quickly the NFL season passes by!
Five teams are guaranteed to win this week. Let's cover them.
Baltimore Ravens (@ Cleveland Browns)
A lot has changed for the Cleveland Browns over the last week. They lost Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, and will now hand over play-calling duties to Ken Dorsey. Jameis Winston is likely taking over as the Browns' starting QB, so the offense may actually show signs of life.
Well, they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, the hottest team in the NFL riding a five-game winning streak. Somehow, both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are having MVP-type of seasons thus far, and I'm not sure when the Ravens will lose next.
The Browns are still a bad football team, and while they could keep the game close, I just do not see a way that they lose this game and will guarantee a Ravens' victory, which would get them to 6-2.
Detroit Lions (vs. Tennessee Titans)
Oh boy. The Tennessee Titans traded WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs and actually also traded ILB Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks. The Titans aren't getting much of anything going on offense and will travel into Detroit to face the Lions, who are now 5-1 on the season and lead the NFC North.
As far as I am concerned, the Lions are absolutely the team to beat in the NFC. And I do believe we're getting to the point where "trap games" just won't really happen for the Lions. Not only will Detroit take care of business in Week 8, I could see the defense pitching a shutout.